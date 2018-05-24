Nobles Medical Technologies II Announces The Release Of The NobleStitch™ EL2 At EuroPCR, Paris

Prof. Anthony Nobles, CEO and Inventor of the NobleStitch™ EL2 stated, "Our key opinion leaders have provided a great deal of feedback that we have integrated into this next generation design and they are extremely enthusiastic about the new NobleStitch™ EL2. With the recent publication of our data in EuroIntervention we have received tremendous interest to bring the NobleStitch™ EL2 to centers all over the world. Now we are rapidly training more proctors to meet tremendous demand we are experiencing and the NobleStitch™ EL2 will just make the process even easier!"

Roberto Riva, Director of Sales for Kardia, distributor of NobleStitch™ EL2 for Italy, commented, "The system was already very easy to introduce to our key opinion leaders and now with these new improvements it will make training easier and adoption even faster. We are very excited to see the rapid speed in which Nobles Medical reacts to customer feedback. This is one of the most revolutionary products we have ever sold and it is amazing that they could still improve on such a system."

The recently published article in the publication EuroIntervention showcased data which again was a strong endorsement for the use of the NobleStitch™ El for PFO Closure. The published data generated strong comments on the endorsement of the NobleStitch™ EL for the closure of PFO (Patent Forman Ovale) and ASD without causing atrial fibrillation. In the over 1000 cases of PFO closure performed to date, there have been no reported incidences of device related complications and most significantly there was no atrial fibrillation. Read the recent data published in EuroIntervention showing the benefits of NobleStitch™ over traditional umbrella occluders, (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noblestitch-el-italian-registry-data-published-in-eurointervention-300626377.html)

About PFO Closure

A PFO is a relatively common heart defect characterized by an unsealed tunnel between the right and left atria of the heart. This defect has been known to be present in anywhere between 27%-38% of people. However, in a number of cases, it is benign.

The PFO is formed as a trace of the fetal circulation. When the chambers of a human heart begin to develop, a communication is made between the right and left atria, allowing blood to flow directly from the venous circulation to the arterial circulation, circumventing the non-functioning fetal lungs. Following birth, the pressure differential between the right and left atria changes with newly operational blood flow to the fully functioning lungs. Because of this, the communication eventually closes completely within the first few months.

However, in some patients, the foramen ovale fails to seal and remains "patent". In patients with a Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), the communication can reopen under elevated atrial pressure, such as coughing, or straining.

A key issue with PFO is that it gives a pathway for blood clots to pass directly to the arterial circulation without being filtered out by the capillary bed of the lungs. A PFO can also let deoxygenated blood and certain chemicals cross over to the arterial side. The presence of a PFO has been linked to a number of clinical issues, mainly strokes, migraines and chronic fatigue. Developments are being made to solidify the link between PFO and strokes or migraines, and to identify patients that would benefit from PFO closure.

About Nobles Medical Technologies II

Nobles Medical Technologies II, Inc. was founded by Prof. Anthony Nobles with the intent of leveraging its technologies in the PFO, ASD-closure, and cardiovascular-suturing marketplace. The company does business under the name of Nobles Medical II (NMT II). Initial efforts of the company have been focused in Europe on the innovative suture-based PFO closure system for closing the Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), a tunnel between the right and left atria of the heart.

The NobleStitch™ is approved for PFO Closure and Cardiovascular suturing in the European Union.

The NobleStitch™ EL is FDA cleared for Vascular and Cardiovascular suturing in the United States. Further information including warnings and precautions can be found in the instructions for use.

NobleStitch™ EL is distributed worldwide by HeartStitch®, Inc. (HeartStitch® is a registered trademark of HeartStitch, Inc.).

NobleStitch™ EL for PFO closure

HeartStitch® manufactures and markets the NobleStitch™ EL under exclusive license from Nobles Medical technologies II, Inc. NobleStitch™ EL is FDA cleared for vascular suturing in the United States and CE Marked for cardiovascular suturing and PFO closure in the European Union and the Republic of Kazakhstan, respectively.

