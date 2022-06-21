Nobles Properties Launches Its First Gated Community: AlShahd City 3

AMMAN, Jordan, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobles Properties launched Jordan's first gated residential project on the Airport Road, AlShahd City 3. The plots are strategically located near the intersection of the Amman Development Corridor in the nation's capital.

Aerial perspective drawing of AlShahd 3 reflecting homes typically built by landowners in Jordan Architectural perspective of AlShahd 3 secured, gated entrance

Covering a 73,000 square meter land area, Nobles acquired the asset from a Jordanian bank in line with the company's growth strategy in the Hashemite kingdom. The project includes 90 residential plots and 6 commercial plots; and the developer is implementing integrated infrastructure works including a road network, utilities, and sidewalks.

Wael Qassem, Nobles' Managing Director, noted: "AlShahd City 3 will be a safe, secure gated community designed to ensure residents are given an environment that offers the greatest comfort, leisure and tranquility possible."

AlShahd City 3 will include a community garden consisting of a playground, pedestrian walkways, and picnic areas. Owners will access their plots via a private main gate; and the project will have a secure outer fence, in addition to security monitoring systems operating on a 24-hour basis.

Qassem added that the developer would build a commercial complex on the outskirts of the project to serve both residents and the surrounding area. Nobles plans on planting greenery not only within the project but also at the entrance and surrounding area to help beautify the district.

"We want to make owning a plot accessible to all Jordanian citizens and residents," Qassem noted. "So, we offer interest-free installment plants over 3 years without any additional charges. We also have competitive financing options for up to 10 years available to help benefit from obtaining an exemption from registration fees."

Omar Ayesh, Chairman of the Nobles Group, said: "AlShahd 3 is a significant leap forward for residential projects in the Jordanian real estate market not only because it offers a gated community but also because of the unique services and distinctive lifestyle it offers." The latest addition to the portfolio was a testament to the earlier successes of AlShahd City 1 and 2, he added, indicating a further expansion is in the pipeline.

Nobles Properties is an international real estate developer established in Dubai during 2008. Nobles builds and manages distinctive lifestyle developments including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects. Omar Ayesh, the company's founder, built one of the region's most iconic projects in Dubai, the Princess Tower, which reigned as the tallest residential tower in the world for years. Nobles Properties operates in North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company's CSR program includes over a thousand scholarships in 11 countries around the world, in addition to its strategic partnership with local charities and social development programs.

