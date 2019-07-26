NobleSpirit Announces the Introduction of (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Powered Exclusively by eBay

PITTSFIELD, N.H., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward in the continued dominance by eBay in the stamp market industry. NobleSpirit holds the distinction of selling many of the highest prices realized for both individual stamps and stamp collections on eBay, while eBay holds the undeniable distinction of forever changing the stamp industry landscape and maintaining its dominance in the space through sheer volume of transactions via a roster of the world's leading stamp dealers. Many of the world's most respected stamp dealers sell many 10,000s of stamps every month on eBay.

"The cataloging of real market prices realized on eBay places the Stamp Market Index in a unique position in the stamp industry," said Mark Flaa, Category Director of Arts & Collectibles at eBay. "Providing buyers and sellers the tools to more accurately transact will open the door for a new class of collectibles buyers to enter the stamp market and help cement eBay as the go-to destination for the stamp industry as a whole."

Since 1998, eBay has sold more collector and investment class stamps (many at world record prices) than all of the traditional dealer storefront, show or auction house venues have combined together in the last 100 years. The size and significance of eBay's transformative impact on all collectibles sectors is partly illuminated by the introduction of Stamp Market Index's showcase of over 200 million prices realized in stamps, made available to the stamp industry at large for the first time ever.

Stamp Market Index (SMI) is an unprecedented search tool by NobleSpirit, powered by eBay, with unprecedented data.

Boasting the largest database of stamp prices ever realized or compiled and made available to the public for free, this new resource will not only reveal the history of stamps on eBay, from this point forward SMI will now:

provide collectors with the information necessary to establish the true market value of their stamp collections,

provide investors with a basis to identify trends and opportunities

provide dealers with consistent, reliable competitor and market insight into supply and demand ROI"

If predictability is key to success, then (SMI) will elevate planning ahead for stamp collectors, investors and dealers to a new level," said Joe Cortese, NobleSpirit. "The stamp industry, along with other asset class investment collectibles sectors, has never been more vibrant and more exciting thanks to the global access of the eBay marketplace that makes it possible for visionaries to leverage technology and fresh ideas to forever change the stamp industry of the future."

Stamp collectors, investors and dealers can also subscribe to new levels of engagement, and continuity on eBay by subscribing to the (SMI) Newsletter. Each month the new (SMI) newsletter will publish: highest prices realized, developing trends, top sellers, popular sectors, along with notices from eBay stamp sellers of their upcoming merchandise and events scheduled for sale, and much more.

About Stamp Market Index

Stamp Market Index is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of NobleSpirit and is powered by an exclusive agreement between eBay and NobleSpirit to provide a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available.

Stamp Market Index is purposed with a mission to supply collectors, investors, and dealers with detailed historical prices realized essential to making informed buying decisions, identifying trends, and to establish meaningful retail sale price parameters. Users may register freely under no obligation to access information from specific issues to entire categories.

eBay is home to a vast array of established reputable top of mind brand name merchants and dealers in virtually every category. In stamps, Stamp Market Index is committed to equal unfettered access to all of their historical sale price results and all of their comparable live listings with each and every registered user search. (http://www.StampMarketIndex.com)

About NobleSpirit

50 years in the business of coins and stamps at your service; NobleSpirit is a major wholesale supplier of coins, stamps, and paper money to dealers throughout the world. We sell stamp and coin collections, as well as hundreds of premium individual, certified, and graded stamps and coins on eBay ... each and every evening at 6 p.m. EST.

Do you have a collection you're looking to sell? Use our consignment services to ensure your items get true market value. We provide a browser-based tool for you to view all of your active and sold items on eBay, see the current prices, and many other reporting features to ensure complete transparency with your inventory. (http://www.noblespirit.com)

About eBay

eBay has forever changed the collectibles landscape from traditional venues to online global access. Hundreds of millions of transactions have taken place since eBay's inception that would have never taken place otherwise. Millions of relationships have been formed between buyers and sellers of all shapes and sizes from casual users to the most sophisticated market leaders and investment movers and shakers. eBay is credited with a large number of world record prices in numerous categories from collectibles to transport.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: NobleSpirit

Contact Person: Joe Cortese

Email: info@stampmarketindex.com

Phone: (603) 435-6672

Address: 16 Concord Hill Road

City: Pittsfield

State: New Hampshire

Country: United States

Website: http://www.StampMarketIndex.com

SOURCE NobleSpirit

Related Links

http://www.noblespirit.com

