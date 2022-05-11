NOBLIS AWARDED PATENT FOR METHOD TO IMPROVE AI RECOGNITION OF LOW-QUALITY IMAGES

Algorithms enhance images and immediately evaluate them for accuracy

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the award of U.S. patent 11,275,973 for a method to improve low-quality images to enhance the ability of pre-trained algorithms to classify them.

"Computers have proven to be good learners when it comes to classifying images. But even a strong system can struggle with a poor-quality image," said Charles Otto, a Noblis research team lead and the method's inventor. "This technology offers a way for a system to transform those images, with great accuracy, into something it can recognize and classify."