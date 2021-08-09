Noblis Launches Run Solutions Suite to Bring New Levels of Automation and Insight to Complex Federal Processes

RESTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the launch of its Run with Noblis solutions suite designed to drive new levels of efficiency, visibility and insight across complex federal processes. Paired with Noblis' decades of experience tailoring services to address evolving client needs, these digital solutions will help government agencies employ automation and analytics to streamline complex workflows, expedite and improve decision making and achieve broader IT modernization goals.

The first solution within the suite, RunCyberAssurance, is available today to help federal agencies and Cloud service providers (CSPs) streamline FedRAMP and other cybersecurity compliance processes. Additional Run solutions will follow—and are all designed to simplify sophisticated federal work streams, including acquisition and grants management.

"As a science and technology organization, Noblis is founded on strong research and development practices. The addition of scalable, digital solutions is a natural evolution that aligns to our clients' transformation priorities and our strategic growth goals," said Amr ElSawy, Noblis president and CEO. "RunCyberAssurance is the beginning of a long-term strategy pairing tailored software-as-a-service offerings with our government services expertise to best serve our customers as they modernize and innovate."

RunCyberAssurance is a cloud-based solution that can be deployed either as a private stand-alone or client-based application, depending on an organization's unique mission needs. The solution is backed by Noblis' decades of experience guiding organizations through Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), NIST SP 800-53 security controls and FedRAMP. RunCyberAssurance combines automation, analytics, modern user experience and collaboration tools to streamline and standardize the compliance journey post authority to operate (ATO) for agencies and cloud service providers. The benefits include:

Streamlining continuous monitoring, recording, measuring and tracking per FISMA, NIST SP 800-53 and FedRAMP requirements and OSCAL format ready.

Facilitating risk mitigation strategies between agencies and CSPs to ensure remediation in a timely manner

Automating the process of achieving and maintaining continuous ATO

In accordance with the Biden Administration's recent Cybersecurity Executive Order which places emphasis on advancing toward Zero Trust Architecture, RunCyberAssurance enables agencies to go to the cloud faster and more securely. This solution permits scale by allowing both agencies and cloud service providers to securely share and track their strategies and manage the complexity and progress of their cloud compliance with existing teams.

"Our government clients are seeking digital solutions that enable faster, smarter service delivery to their stakeholders and constituents," said Mile Corrigan, senior vice president of Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions. "We designed these solutions to meet the unique needs of our government clients and help them analyze information, automate manual processes and make data-driven decisions."

About the Run with Noblis Solutions Suite

The Run with Noblis solutions suite addresses the evolving needs of federal agencies with the speed, performance and scale of digital solutions that create insights, automate workflows, streamline processes and drive greater outcomes. Learn more at noblis.org/run.

About Noblis

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

