Noblis Launches RunAcquisitions™ Solution to Help Federal Agencies Streamline Acquisition and Contract Management Processes

RESTON, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, Inc. , a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the launch of its RunAcquisitions solution designed to drive efficiencies and ensure compliance and fidelity throughout the federal acquisition process for both agencies and vendors. This is the second offering announced within Noblis' Run solutions suite designed to provide solutions that will help government agencies and clients employ automation and analytics to streamline complex workflows, expedite and improve decision making and achieve broader IT modernization goals.

"Source selection and contract management can be a challenging and long-running process. It is too often conducted across multiple disjointed platforms, while also having to frequently face security threats and risks of protests," said Mile Corrigan, senior vice president, Noblis' Federal Civil Solutions. "Paired with Noblis' decades-long expertise in secure source selections and contract management, RunAcquisitions is designed to meet the unique needs we're seeing from our federal clients looking to standardize complex acquisition processes."

RunAcquisitions, the modernized version of Noblis' acquisition suite successfully used in more than $450 billion in government programs, secures and manages vendor and government interactions across all aspects of the acquisition lifecycle, from requests for industry input through contract award and management and task-order closeout. RunAcquisitions is scalable to manage large, governmentwide contracts and provide automation tools to drive defensible awards and expedite contract modification and deliverable reviews. The solution has three offerings that meet FISMA-Moderate security requirements while assisting clients to control data through role-based access. These offerings include:

Run Acquisitions Solicitation Management - Provides a solution for handling vendor proposals and managing all elements and data for evaluation submissions, including structured documentation, collaborative evaluations, with a secured repository, structured communication portals and automated pricing-evaluation tools.

- Provides a solution for handling vendor proposals and managing all elements and data for evaluation submissions, including structured documentation, collaborative evaluations, with a secured repository, structured communication portals and automated pricing-evaluation tools. Run Acquisitions Contract Management - Utilizing automation to streamline the integrity of contract modifications and deliverables, this offering supplies a solution for tracking files and discussions, automating workflows, flexibly collecting data and managing contracts in a highly secure, compliant, timely and accurate manner with the solution's error-checking tools.

- Utilizing automation to streamline the integrity of contract modifications and deliverables, this offering supplies a solution for tracking files and discussions, automating workflows, flexibly collecting data and managing contracts in a highly secure, compliant, timely and accurate manner with the solution's error-checking tools. RunAcquisitions Secure Environments - When a sequestered environment is required, this offering features multiple location support options, including virtual, physical and agency on-site resources, workstations, staff, security and office space.

About the Run with Noblis Solutions Suite

The Run with Noblis solutions suite addresses the evolving needs of federal agencies with the speed, performance and scale of digital solutions that create insights, automate workflows, streamline processes and drive greater outcomes. Learn more at noblis.org/run .

About Noblis

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

