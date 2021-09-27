Noblis Launches RunGrants™ to Help Federal Agencies Modernize the Grants Management Lifecycle

RESTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the launch of its RunGrants™ solution to automate, streamline and expedite the grants management process from end-to-end. A Cloud-based grants solution, it centralizes relevant data to improve decision making and can be configured to meet unique agency and mission needs. RunGrants is the third offering announced within Noblis' Run solutions suite which helps government agencies and clients employ automation and analytics to streamline complex workflows, expedite and improve decision making and achieve broader IT modernization goals.

"Funding from federal grants programs powers a wide range of critical public and private initiatives. Prioritizing and funding these initiatives to ensure that the most critical needs are met at the right time and in the best interest of the public can be challenging," said Mile Corrigan, senior vice president, Noblis' Federal Civil Solutions. "RunGrants was developed with this in mind. It provides a clear, modern and user-friendly method for submitting and tracking grant applications to help stakeholders on both sides of the process from application submission, to evaluation, to selection."