Noblis MSD Wins Prime $68 Million IDIQ Contract to Help Optimize Navy Networks

"We're committed to helping the Navy optimize its networks to support the Warfighter and advance critical missions," said Glenn Hickok, president, Noblis MSD. "This award is another step in delivering on that commitment—and we're honored to be selected as part of the team."

"The Noblis MSD team has helped advance NIWC Pacific initiatives for more than seven years," said Lori Ventimiglia, division vice president, Naval Warfare System Command, Noblis MSD. "We look forward to leveraging this experience and our expertise in networking, technology insertion and integration to design robust and secure systems and enable rapid delivery to the fleet."

About Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary, is a recognized market leader in U.S. Navy network design, operational readiness, system modernization, lifecycle sustainment and system integration. As a system developer through lifecycle maintenance, Noblis MSD provides engineering, enterprise transformation and program management, to help clients design solutions for operations and maintenance. We identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, implement cyber and advanced information technology systems and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. Noblis MSD leverages the depth and breadth of the entire Noblis family of companies to deliver advanced capabilities to our clients.

About Noblis

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

