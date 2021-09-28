Noblis Wins $263 Million Contract to Advance Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Implementation of the U.S. Department of Defense's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced it has received a five-year, $263 million prime contract from the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to advance implementation of the Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program.

Under the contract, Noblis will implement a technology-based approach to deliver premiere advisory services that will advance the CTR Program's mission to work cooperatively with partners and allies to reduce or eliminate weapons of mass destruction (WMD) threats and related materials, technologies, facilities and expertise.

"Noblis provides advisory services to complementary science and technology programs across the federal government," said Amr ElSawy, Noblis' president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to drawing on that experience to deliver efficient, rapid-response and forward-leaning solutions to help the CTR Directorate reduce threats to our Nation and allies."

"Noblis has built a strong and diverse team, including large businesses Sawdey Solutions Services, Amyx and Merrick & Company as well as small businesses Red Gate, RMantra Solutions Inc (RMantras), BB&E, TechInt Solutions, The PMC Group, Lunatek, Seventh Sense Consulting and Quantitative Scientific Solutions to help drive this priority," said Glenn Hickok, vice president Noblis' Defense Mission Area. "We look forward to working together alongside the CTR team to help advance their critical mission and protect our nation."

About Noblis

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

