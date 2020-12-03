Noblr Car Insurance Launches In Pennsylvania

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavior-based car insurance company Noblr is now available in Pennsylvania. Noblr provides an app-powered, personalized car insurance experience that rewards members' good driving behaviors with continuous, real-time competitive rates.

"We're excited to launch in our seventh state, and to bring an empowering car insurance experience to drivers across Pennsylvania," said Gary Tolman, Noblr Co-founder & CEO. "We couldn't be better timed to help our members benefit financially. Noblr members only pay for the miles they drive, which can help them save a considerable amount during the times they find themselves driving less, such as the current extraordinary circumstances presented by COVID-19. When our members get back on the road, they can still save substantially by leveraging Noblr's technology to make safer, money-saving choices."

Noblr's behavior-based pricing measures how well and how much a member drives, every time they drive. This makes Noblr unique in the market because it's the only car insurance product that rates in real time for the duration of the policy. Members can save money if they drive less, brake and accelerate mindfully, and don't text while driving, among other factors. Noblr drivers can learn from their personal driving data, drive better, and lower their rates.

Innovative in technology and structure, Noblr is built on a reciprocal exchange model, where customers are members who help drive the company forward. Noblr's mission is to power safer driving communities.

The Noblr app is available for iOS and Android smartphones. Good drivers who want smart insurance should visit www.noblr.com or call 877-236-6257.

About Noblr

Noblr is smart car insurance for smart drivers that rewards its members' good driving habits by giving highly accurate, competitive rates that are based on, among other things, time of driving, quality of driving, and miles driven. Noblr is an innovator in terms of its proprietary insurance solutions and its corporate structure. Through a reciprocal exchange model, Noblr customers are members who help steer the company's direction.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with a service hub in Austin, TX, Noblr's experienced team of seasoned insurance and technology leaders have received investments from top-tier companies like Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. The Noblr team and its members are working together to change the way we think about driving and our insurance. For more information, please visit www.noblr.com , or call 877-236-6257.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Noblr Marketing

[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.noblr.com

SOURCE Noblr, Inc.