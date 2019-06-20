Noblr, the New Car Insurance Company, Launches in Colorado

"With a dynamic population of people who are on the go and who care about making our world a better place, Colorado is the perfect location for Noblr's launch," said Gary Tolman, Noblr CEO & Co-founder. "We believe that it's time to leverage the latest technology to make insurance a lot fairer and more transparent for the benefit of good drivers and our communities."

Noblr's behavior-based pricing is calculated in real time and measures how well and how much someone drives. Good drivers could save up to 51 percent. In addition to savings, Noblr's intuitive app and highly personalized pricing model help directly incentivize better driving.

While other companies take a more generalized and less transparent approach, Noblr members pay for insurance based on what they actually do. Thanks to Noblr's proprietary technology, Noblr drivers who drive better can lower their rates and make the roads friendlier every trip they take.

Noblr's customer-centric approach is driven by its reciprocal exchange insurance structure. It's unique in that Noblr customers are members who help guide the company's direction. Tolman continued, "True to the saying 'the customer knows best,' we feel that our members are integral to us not only as users of our product, but as active partners in our company. Our community of responsible drivers will earn price savings and create safer roads together."

Noblr will launch in other states in coming months, rewarding good drivers in select locales. The Noblr app is available for both iOS and Android. Good drivers who want to be in the driver's seat when it comes to their insurance should visit www.noblr.com.

Potential savings estimate is based on a sample risk profile of one driver/one vehicle compared to a leading auto insurer's rate without a telematics discount.

About Noblr

Noblr is a new kind of car insurance company that rewards its members' good driving habits by giving a highly accurate, competitive rate that is based on, among other things, time of driving, road choice, quality of driving, and miles driven. Noblr is an innovator in terms of its proprietary insurance solutions and its corporate structure. Through a reciprocal exchange model, Noblr customers are members who help steer the company's direction.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Noblr's experienced team of seasoned insurance and technology leaders have received investments from top-tier companies like HSCM Bermuda, White Mountains (NYSE: WTM), and Third Point Re (NYSE: TPRE). The Noblr team and its members are working together to change the way we think about driving and our insurance. For more information, please visit www.noblr.com.

