Nobo Technologies Selects BlackBerry for Advanced Digital Cockpit Controller in Great Wall Motors' Haval H6S, the Next Generation of China's Leading SUV

WATERLOO, ON and BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Nobo Technologies (Nobo) today announced that the advanced digital cockpit controller platform developed by Nobo built on the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge Digital Cockpit Controller (DCC) platform has been selected to power Great Wall Motors' next generation SUV - Haval H6S and offers customers a more personalized and engaging driving experience.

As the flagship SUV model of Great Wall Motors, the Haval H6 has long been a popular choice for customers in China. The latest model features a new and modern hatchback design along with Nobo's smart DCC platform that integrates features such as Windshield Head-Up Display (W-HUD), In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and cluster display, 360 degree Around View Monitor (AVM), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), occupant monitoring systems (OMS), Voice Recognition and Navigation to allow for an interactive and comfortable driving experience.

Armed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor and the highly reliable BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, the new Haval H6S allows for scalability and flexibility in its DCC design. The ability to consolidate multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, effectively reduces both the model's initial development and long-term costs of ownership, while still ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

"BlackBerry has deep expertise and a strong track record in providing leading edge software platform solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security that make us a trusted partner for the automotive industry," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry. "We are pleased to support and partner with Nobo Technologies as they start to deploy the next generation of their innovative DCC platform into mass production vehicles."

"Nobo Technologies has full stack R&D capability and specializes in continuously developing leading edge digital cockpit hardware and software solutions that deliver a superior user experience," said Li Zhezhe, Nobo Vice General Manager. "The QNX software platform provides functional safety, reliability, security and real-time performance that supports Nobo's vision for a smart, secure and safe DCC platform for the next generation of vehicle launches in China and beyond."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Nobo Technologies

Nobo Technologies is an automotive electronics high-tech enterprise under Nobo Automotive, specializing in the fields of intelligent cockpit, intelligent body control, intelligent network connectivity, advanced sound system and autonomous driving. Product Portfolio covers digital cockpit controller, display, cluster, In-vehicle infotainment, central electronic module, T-BOX, Car Audio, autonomous driving controller. NOBO can provide superior digital cockpit solution to the customers, which accelerating a more intelligent world.

Nobo. Co-create a bright future, Drive every car into the new era of smart and green life

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

Nobo Technologies Media Relations

+86(0312)2198353

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com

