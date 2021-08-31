Nobody Studios, a high-velocity venture studio, seeks to make the world of venture investing accessible to all

Nobody Studios is bringing to life a more diverse and inclusive venture creation ecosystem. Tweet this

Nobody Studios is taking the venture studio model one step further with a "crowd-infused" approach – encouraging the masses to get involved and contribute to ideation and validation with real-time feedback, then turning up the noise of the innovation they help inspire. This crowd-centered incubation also significantly speeds the company creation process, resulting in massive cultural and social impact. Aspiring entrepreneurs seeking a vehicle to bring their ideas to life now also have an opportunity to be heard.

"We know bold ideas don't just come from the top," said Mark S. McNally, Nobody Studio's Founder and Chief Nobody. "The culture and economics of business creation are in desperate need of an overhaul. No longer will it only be a privileged minority invited to the table. Anyone can bring their talent, influence, or capital to help us create world-changing companies. Have a great idea? Join us and get involved as we shape business ventures and products. Nobody Studios is bringing to life a more diverse and inclusive venture creation ecosystem."

Venture studios address a critical gap in the startup world by de-risking investments in new companies. At Nobody Studios, pre-seed stage business ideas are proved out before significant venture investment.

"Our goal is to minimize the time, speed, and capital involved in identifying repeatable, scalable business models," explained Barry O'Reilly, Chief Incubation Officer at Nobody Studios. "As an example, our first 'newco' to prove out the concept of Nobody Studios is Parentipity , the only platform that allows parents to get compensated for their 'tips'. We achieved the initial product launch in five months, in 14 languages and 20 countries, for a total of just $78,000."

Nobody Studios is also offering investors and talent automatic diversification through the upside of the studio's entire portfolio. Their extensive experience building teams and offices in countries around the world means taking companies global early in development is a priority.

The studio is already attracting high caliber talent; Ray Leonard Jr. recently joined as CEO of a 'newco' designed to instantly level-up virtual events with a platform to engage speakers, entertainers, and presenters on-demand.

"People matter most and come first in our company," Chief Culture Officer Sejal Thakkar shared. "We value openness, transparency, and a 'permission to speak freely' environment. Diversity is one of our superpowers and has been a part of our DNA from the beginning. We're deeply committed to advancing civility, belonging, and equity in all aspects of our studio. A psychologically safe culture is the glue that will bind our team together to accomplish our vision."

