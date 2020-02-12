Nobu Hotel London Portman Square Accepting Reservations Ahead Of Summer 2020 Opening

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality – the globally-established lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper – introduces Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, set to open summer 2020, currently taking reservations from July.

The hotel is owned and developed by L+R Hotels; a group renowned for a portfolio of some of the world's most prestigious hotels and resorts, including Cliveden House and Chewton Glen. Nobu Hotel London Portman Square marks the third collaboration between L+R Hotels and Nobu Hospitality, following the successful launches of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Restaurant Monte Carlo.

Desmond Taljaard, Managing Director, L+R commented: "We are very excited to launch this truly unique property in 2020. The opening of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square marks another successful collaboration with Nobu Hospitality and will be a hallmark opening for both brands - in one of the capital's most sought-after cultural districts. We look forward to welcoming our first guests this summer and showcasing our shared passion for exceptional food and hospitality experiences."

Exemplary design will be showcased throughout the hotel's common spaces; including the lobby and lounge, Nobu Bar and Restaurant, outdoor terrace, ballroom and two boardrooms - conceptualized by internationally-acclaimed David Collins Studio. Rooms and suites by MAKE Architects echo a distinct character seen in the rest of the hotel, primarily influenced by Japanese minimalist aesthetic and complemented by moments of bold artistic expression.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is currently taking reservations from July 2020, with lead-in rates from $446.

For further information, please visit www.nobuhotelportmansquare.com.

About Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square sits on a prominent corner of Portman Square, W1, in London's upscale Marylebone neighborhood. Nobu Hotel London Portman Square effortlessly blends modern luxury with minimalist Japanese tradition and brings to life signature philosophies from the iconic Nobu brand, boasting a unique design that showcases traditional Japanese architectural details and use of natural materials. The property features 249 guest rooms and suites, Nobu restaurant and bar, outdoor terrace, a 600-person capacity ballroom, five meetings and event spaces, gym and wellness facilities. The hotel has been conceptualized by London-based architecture and interior design firm, David Collins Studio, in conjunction with Make Architects.

www.nobuhotelportmansquare.com

SOURCE Nobu Hotel London Portman Square