Nobu Hotel Marbella Opens 29th March

Guests can request to be collected from the airport in a chauffeured Tesla S car, which can be used again during their stay at the courtesy of the hotel. After a seamless check-in, they will be introduced to their sleek open plan guestroom, complete with smart facilities, rain fall showers and premium mini-bars. Rooms overlook the social and epicurean hot spot of La Plaza which comes alive at night.

As the sun sets, that knock on the door is the mixologist with a cocktail trolley ready to shake-up the tipple of the day, which can be enjoyed during a beauty or grooming makeover from the in-room party pamper menu. When the parties come to an end as the sun is up, guests are invited to relax by the private Nobu pool where cold booster shots and electrolyte enhanced mocktails are on offer to help rehydrate. Plush loungers are available at the beach, exclusively for Nobu guests, with service and a live DJ from the famous Ibiza hotspot El Chiringuito.

Those in search of the ultimate swish getaway will reserve the four bedroom 250m2 Nobu Suite. There's a living area big enough for a DJ set and cocktail party, Jacuzzi on the balcony, bar filled with premium treats, high-tech entertainment system and 24-hour in-room dining from Nobu restaurant is available.

"Nobu Hotel Marbella is bringing a new concept to the South of Spain," says Francesco Roccato, General Manager. "We are an urban destination for entertainment, food and indulgence. From priority access to Nobu restaurant and La Suite nightclub, to our nightly turndown service, everything is designed around the guest experience."

The resort's exceptional facilities also include personal concierge service, an exclusive beach area with branded sun loungers, in-room signature Nobu treatments with access to the Six Senses Spa, a fitness centre, tennis club and golf.

Located between Marbella town and Puerto Banus, the chic resort is sister to the iconic Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and has something for even the most discerning traveller - an enviable location, stylish atmosphere and a world class restaurant; a place to truly celebrate and revel in the finer things in life.

About Nobu Hospitality:

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu hospitality, built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel, restaurant and residence management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. Nobu Hotels have been awarded an array of accolades, including Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Wallpaper Best Urban Hotel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor, and Luxury Travel Advisor's Award of Excellence. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesar's Palace Las Vegas, Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila opened in 2014, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in 2016, Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch London, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto opened in 2017 and Nobu Hotel Marbella opened in 2018. Other Nobu Hotels in development for Barcelona, Riyadh, Los Cabos, Chicago, Toronto, São Paulo and Atlanta. Nobu is strategically focused on further expanding its global portfolio of hotels through a solid development pipeline. http://www.nobuhospitality.com . Follow us on Instagram @NobuHotels

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World:

Small Luxury Hotels of the World(TM) (SLH) matches independently minded guests with independently spirited hotels. The diverse collection of over 500 hotels in more than 80 countries around the world includes everything from cutting edge design hotels and city centre sanctuaries to historic country mansions and remote private islands - all SLH hotels are consistently different, however, they are all united by the fact that they offer the best locations, highest quality, personalised service and a truly authentic way to discover a destination. Reservations for any SLH hotel can be made online at http://www.slh.com or via the iPhone app, by contacting a travel agent or calling a Small Luxury Hotels of the World reservations office; click here to view a listing by country.

