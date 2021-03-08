Nobu Matsuhisa and Stampd Collection Drops March 10, 2021 at 9am PST

Silhouettes include Stampd's signature 'perfect' fit and 'relaxed' tees, with the coined 'Beverly HillsSushi Club' and 'Magic of Matsuhisa' prints. To complement the shirts are two hats: a Stampd Matsuhisa Sport cap and a Beverly Hills Sushi Club trucker hat.. Prices range from $85 on the tees to $75 on the hats and the collection will be only produced in very limited quantities.

The first delivery in an ongoing collaboration will be available exclusively online starting 3.10.21 @9am PST.

See here for additional collection assets including product and lifestyle imagery as well as video content for use.

Chris Stamp

Since 2011 Chris Stamp has paid homage to California cool with minimalist designs and consistent high quality construction. He has partnered with an array of globally influential artists and brands, including a four-season long athletic collaboration with PUMA, a namesake capsule collection with IKEA, design projects with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham and a limited-edition surf collaboration with American graffiti artist Futura. Stamp has made a name for himself and his brand as a reliable source of everyday luxury for men – and now for women. Today, the creative director and visionary is focused on expanding the Stampd® brand, residing between both the West and East coasts.

Nobu Matsuhisa

Nobu Matsuhisa means dining at its finest. His restaurants stretch across five continents, with over 40 locations across the globe. His food is enjoyed by millions of diners hungry for his innovative food and sleek atmosphere. His name is the springboard for this generation's master chefs, who have gone on to open their own acclaimed eateries after their start under Nobu's guidance.

In 1987, the ambitious sushi chef opened his first restaurant in sunny Beverly Hills, bringing his inspired blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to the public. When Matsuhisa's doors first opened, a silhouette of Nobu was painted behind the sushi bar. The smoky grey profile of a 38 year old Nobu is still there 30 years later, and has become the logo to his ever expanding legacy.

Although his flagship still retains the low key décor from day one, it is distinguished by its skilled staff and an enormous menu packed with peerless dishes. Matsuhisa not only represents dining at its finest, it is the foundation of a culinary empire that is still growing today.

