Nobul Corporation Named to Coveted CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 List; Continues to Roll out Platform in Major US Markets

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobul Corporation, the world's first and only open digital marketplace where Real Estate Agents compete for active Buyers and Sellers, today announced that it has been named to CNBC's Upstart 100, a prestigious list highlighting a diverse group of companies from around the world that have the potential to transform industries and become tomorrow's household names.

The Toronto-based company is revolutionizing the real estate industry with its digital solution that addresses common challenges faced by consumers looking to buy or sell a home. Since its launch, Nobul has grown quickly across Canada with about $500M worth of transactions initiated monthly and the number of transactions initiated growing by about 20% a month. Nobul is currently expanding across North America and increasing its presence in several key US markets including Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas and California, with a full roll out expected throughout 2020 and 2021.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a member of CNBC's Upstart 100 alongside all the other disruptive companies taking unique approaches to their respective fields," said Regan McGee, Founder & CEO, Nobul. "Nobul provides the transparency customers have been demanding for decades, and this award is a testament to the fact that we're executing on our mission to create a real estate marketplace that finally puts the power into the hands of the consumer."

Home buyers and sellers across the United States will soon be able to access Nobul's online marketplace via the web app on any device and choose an agent who presents the combination of services, pricing, and reputation that is best-suited to their individual needs. US-based agents, in turn, will be able to meet new clients and grow their businesses without having to pay any fees up-front, join a different brokerage, or buy any new technology.

"Traditionally, real estate agents and brokerages have had distinct advantages over consumers, including access to information, unclear service offerings and no real standards when it comes to pricing," says CEO Regan McGee. "We've seen how the power of digital open marketplaces has affected real change for consumers in Canada, and we are really excited to bring the same value and benefits to our friends across the border. The largest transaction in most people's lives should come with transparency, choice, simplicity, and trust."

Similar to other popular marketplaces like AirBnB or Expedia, Nobul allows users to evaluate and compare real estate agents based on their fees, services and the verified reviews from former clients. Unlike other businesses that operate as brokerages, Nobul is the only platform that allows any agent from any brokerage to compete for a client's business. Additionally, Nobul has a proprietary algorithm that automatically generates a "Match Score," tailored specifically to the customers' preferences and needs, to instantly allow the customer to find the best agent for them. Buyers and sellers can instantly view real estate agent proposals, outlining how they plan to market a home, the compensation they expect and incentives they may be offering to the customer who chooses to work with them.

CNBC established the Upstart 100 to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit around the world and identify the most promising startups that are experiencing rapid growth due to their innovative products, apps, tools or services. Numerous startups were nominated, and the winners were scored across eight equally weighted quantitative metrics, including scalability, sales growth and workplace diversity. The 100 companies on 2019's list illuminate key trends to watch in cybersecurity, consumer products, transportation and more. To view the complete list, please visit: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/12/100-of-the-worlds-most-promising-start-ups-to-watch-in-2019.html

Nobul Corporation is the disruptive real estate marketplace that makes the process of buying and selling a home more transparent, personal and simple. Nobul's platform enables consumers to search for and hire the real estate agent whose combined services options, pricing and reputation best suits their needs.

