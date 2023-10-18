Nodal and Sunfish Join Forces to Help More Patients Afford the Path to Parenthood through Surrogacy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunfish , a fintech platform that provides financial resources for aspiring parents, is proud to announce its partnership with Nodal , a surrogacy matching platform that connects vetted surrogates with intended parents. Together, they are dedicated to increasing support for intended parents and making the dream of building a family more attainable.

Orlando Allo on Unsplash

Building a family through surrogacy is a deeply rewarding, but often expensive journey. The costs involved can vary significantly, typically ranging from $150,000 to potentially exceeding $200,000. Intended parents understandably find it challenging to navigate the financial uncertainty and upfront costs.

Both pioneers in their respective industries, Nodal and Sunfish offer tech-enabled solutions to reduce the cost of surrogacy and provide increased support along the way.

Nodal 's matching platform redefines the surrogacy experience by bringing together surrogates and intended parents in an intuitive, equitable, tech-powered environment, and has an emphasis on lowering cost barriers. The company also offers Nodal Navigator, a bespoke program for intended parents who are looking for guidance with their surrogacy journey and want help creating a roadmap for success.

Sunfish provides financing and support for those pursuing surrogacy or in vitro fertilization (IVF). Their data-driven insights create personalized solutions for patients, including a loan marketplace. Their most recent product, the Sunfish Gold Membership, uses predictive analytics to calculate the exact costs to achieve pregnancy through IVF, and guarantees a refund (up to 90% of treatment costs) if patients are not successful.

With their complementary and innovative solutions, Nodal and Sunfish are paving the future of the fertility industry. Dr. Brian Levine, CEO of Nodal and board-certified in Reproductive Endocrinology, stated, "As two companies both dedicated to making surrogacy a more accessible and affordable endeavor, a partnership between Nodal and Sunfish makes perfect sense. We look forward to helping more people minimize the financial burdens of becoming parents and are thrilled to be doing this important work with a category leader like Sunfish."

Angela Rastegar, CEO of Sunfish, explained the new partnership: "Nodal and Sunfish share a vision for the future of assisted reproduction, including the use of technology to support modern family building, and we are excited to offer more choice and financial support to aspiring parents."

This partnership between Nodal and Sunfish underscores their shared commitment. By addressing the financial aspects, they aim to make surrogacy a more accessible and viable path to parenthood.

