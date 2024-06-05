Nodal Power, Inc. Announces Patent Granted for Pioneering Optimized Local Power Systems

Revolutionizing Data Centers with Landfill Gas-Powered Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodal Power, Inc. is thrilled to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 11972498, titled "Optimized Local Power Systems." This groundbreaking patent represents a significant milestone in Nodal Power's journey to revolutionize data center operations using sustainable energy sources.

Key Highlights of the Patent:

Innovative Use of Biogas : Nodal Power built the first-of-its-kind behind-the-meter Bitcoin mining datacenter utilizing landfill gas. This patent encapsulates the sophisticated systems and capabilities we developed through this pioneering process.

: Nodal Power built the first-of-its-kind behind-the-meter mining datacenter utilizing landfill gas. This patent encapsulates the sophisticated systems and capabilities we developed through this pioneering process. Advanced Power Management : The patent covers an optimized system for powering, balancing, and operating between the grid, the power plant and a datacenter, specifically designed for Bitcoin and other High-Performance Compute (HPC) applications, using biogas as the primary fuel source.

: The patent covers an optimized system for powering, balancing, and operating between the grid, the power plant and a datacenter, specifically designed for and other High-Performance Compute (HPC) applications, using biogas as the primary fuel source. Scalable and Sustainable Solutions: With this patent, Nodal Power aims to continue developing state-of-the-art data centers and micro-grids, supporting both Bitcoin and HPC applications like artificial intelligence, as we expand our operational footprint in collaboration with our partners.

"This patent is a testament to Nodal Power's commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Matthew Jones, co-inventor and cofounder of Nodal Power. "It not only recognizes our efforts in creating a unique and efficient solution for data centers, but also sets the stage for future advancements in the use of biogas for high-performance computing."

About Nodal Power, Inc.

Nodal Power, Inc. is at the forefront of integrating sustainable energy solutions into data center operations. By harnessing the power of landfill gas, Nodal Power has developed cutting-edge systems that reduce environmental impact while delivering reliable and efficient power for high-performance computing needs. Nodal Power's mission is to lead the industry towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Visit https://www.nodalpower.com for more information.

SOURCE Nodal Power