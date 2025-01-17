NodeOps Secures Top Spot Among 2024's Leading DePIN Projects, Reporting $2.5M Revenue

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NodeOps, a decentralized node-as-a-service (NaaS) platform, achieved $2.5M in revenue in 2024, managed $63.3M in assets, and demonstrated an impressive CAGR of 350% over the last six months. According to the figures released in the latest Messari State of DePIN report, this places NodeOps as one of the top 10 projects in the DePIN space.

Driving Decentralization with NodeOps Solutions

NodeOps empowers blockchain protocols to decentralize rapidly through user-friendly solutions for node operations. By enabling protocols to incentivize a broad pool of users to run nodes, NodeOps ensures swift and effective decentralization of blockchain networks. With its AI-enabled technical infrastructure, NodeOps is able to provide scalable and resilient Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), making it a trusted partner for Web3 projects.

In 2024, NodeOps significantly enhanced node management with NodeConsole, a product that enabled seamless node management, performance tracking, and operational insights. The platform also bolstered validator resilience with high-availability setups, featuring multi-region redundancy and disaster recovery strategies to ensure consistent uptime. These developments propelled NodeOps to be a leader in operational excellence, even during challenging market conditions.

Technical Milestones in 2024

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, described NodeOps' achievements, stating, "Atlas Network's ability to streamline compute marketplaces and NodeOps managing 55,000+ nodes across 45 networks, we're seeing the tip of the iceberg of what a truly decentralized digital economy can achieve."

Pratik Balar, Co-Founder and Head of Infrastructure at NodeOps added, "With 1,500+ compute machines across Atlas Network and NodeOps, 10PB+ bandwidth, and 536B+ blocks processed, we're shaping the future of decentralized AI and Web3 infrastructure. These metrics reflect our commitment to operational excellence and innovation."

The Vision Behind Atlas Network

Building on its achievements, NodeOps launched Atlas Network, a new initiative designed to address inefficiencies in the compute marketplace. Atlas Network simplifies compute management for technical operations and has already attracted over 274K Testnet users as of January 10, 2025. By bootstrapping compute supply, Atlas Network supports NodeOps' infrastructure demands while positioning itself as a key player in the decentralized compute provider ecosystem.

Managing over 55,000 nodes across 45+ blockchain networks in 2024, Atlas Network's Mainnet launch will integrate these nodes into a decentralized compute ecosystem.

Naman Kabra, CEO of NodeOps and Core Contributor to Atlas Network, remarked, "Atlas Network's discovery phase indicates market demand far exceeding our early expectations. This positions us to scale effectively and unlock new offerings."

A Transparent Future

NodeOps is committed to transparency and invites the community to follow Atlas Network's progress on its Dune analytics dashboard. This initiative provides real-time insights into the platform's decentralized infrastructure developments.

With a strong foundation and a forward-thinking approach, NodeOps continues to lead the DePIN ecosystem, paving the path for the next generation of Web3 projects.

About NodeOps

NodeOps is an AI-enabled decentralized application (dApp) designed to streamline Web3 development and infrastructure for developers and Node Operators. By offering features like Node-as-a-Service, an AI-powered playground, containerized infrastructure setup, and on-chain incentivization, NodeOps simplifies the process of building and maintaining dApps and nodes. It provides essential tools such as preset templates and real-time monitoring for enhanced security, enabling developers to focus on innovation while NodeOps handles the complexities of infrastructure. With its mission to foster developer engagement and create a sustainable value ecosystem, NodeOps is empowering builders to unlock the full potential of Web3.

