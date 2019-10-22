Nodin Recognized as a 2019 Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Business Operations by Gartner

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodin, a leading provider of AI-enabled performance management software, announced today it has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in its 2019 Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Business Operations* report. According to Gartner, "The information boost from AI [Artificial Intelligence] and ML [Machine Learning] is pivotal for successful digital transformation. Communications service providers must improve agility and create new revenue streams by exploring vendors' innovative AI/ML solutions, which may enhance service efficiency and create competitive differentiation."

"We feel this is a great validation that our AI-enabled analytics platform is truly groundbreaking and does what no other business insights solution can do – automate the discovery of why things are changing in a business. We believe that companies recognized as Cool Vendors by Gartner are a who's who list of organizations that have gone on to transform their industries. I'm very proud that Nodin has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor," said Jeff Allen, CEO of Nodin.

To us, this recognition of Nodin by Gartner comes at a time when today's enterprise is facing a wealth of data, but a poverty of relevant insights. The sheer volume of new data created daily is forcing most business analysts to spend their time preparing and cleaning data, rather than delivering timely, actionable information to support better decision-making. In response, a new category of business intelligence – augmented analytics – has been developed to apply AI and machine learning and to automate the delivery of business insight.

Nodin is on the cutting edge of this trend, using its next-generation platform to help businesses make smarter decisions and improve their performance, at a speed and scale that truly transforms the way companies operate. By creating a dynamic, self-learning model of a business and monitoring the model in real-time, we know that Nodin's SaaS offering allows users to instantly understand what is changing, why, and what to do next, across all levels and sources of data.

*Gartner, Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Business Operations, Kosei Takiishi et al., 9 October 2019 (report available to subscribers).

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nodin

Nodin makes it possible for companies to make faster, better-informed decisions by using AI to automate the delivery of business insights. Nodin's platform doesn't simply tell you what is happening with your business. It is the only platform that tells you why it is happening and gives you the guidance you need to decide what to do next. Nodin's SaaS offering delivers real-time business insights that were not previously available to executives and business analysts, and it does so at a speed and with a level of automation that is transforming how businesses make data-enabled decisions. For more information, visit www.nodin.ai.

