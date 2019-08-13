Nodin Recognized As One Of Three Finalists At CableLabs Innovation Showcase Presented By UpRamp

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodin was voted a finalist by the audience for top honors at the prestigious Innovation Showcase presented by UpRamp® at the CableLabs® Summer Conference, which was held August 5-7 in Keystone, Colorado. CableLabs' Innovation Showcase puts a spotlight on emerging technology companies with innovations that are poised to have a major impact on the cable and broadband industry and on the business world. The event is invitation-only, with more than 250 companies having applied to participate. At the event, Nodin was voted by the audience as one of the three finalists from the select companies chosen to present in the Showcase.

Nodin presented its AI-driven augmented analytics platform, which is the first solution that creates a dynamic model of a business and provides clear, automated business insights about what is happening in a business, and more importantly, why. Nodin's SaaS-based platform also enables executives to model the impact of their potential decisions using AI-driven predictive analytics. These capabilities allow businesses to grow revenue, identify operational efficiencies and increase profitability through data-driven decisionmaking.

"It's an honor that we were chosen to participate in this event, and we are very excited to be recognized by the audience as one of the three finalists. The CableLabs Innovation Showcase presented by UpRamp has a long history of identifying companies with transformative technology that go on to great success. It is a great validation to be recognized in this way and to be following in the footsteps of those prior honorees," said Jeff Allen, CEO of Nodin. "Nodin's platform is groundbreaking because it does what no other analytics solution can do: explain why something has happened in a business and then create actionable insight about what a company should do next."

"Nodin is on the cutting edge of helping businesses make smarter decisions," said Allen. "We are thankful to have had this opportunity to share this innovation in this forum, and we are looking forward to expanding our reach."

About Nodin

Nodin makes it possible for companies to make faster, better-informed decisions by using AI to automate the delivery of business insights. Nodin's platform doesn't simply tell you what is happening with your business. It is the only platform that tells you why it is happening and gives you the guidance you need to decide what to do next. Nodin's SaaS offering delivers real-time business insights that were not previously available to executives and business analysts, and it does so at a speed and with a level of automation that is transforming how businesses make data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.nodin.ai.

