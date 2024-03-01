Nodle Introduces Click, The World's First Digital Trust Network, On Ethereum Through Rollup Integration

Click Unlocks Truth in a World of Fake News with NFTs for Social Good

DENVER, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodle (NODL), a long standing force in blockchain innovation, with 100,000 daily active users, proudly announces their Click camera app on Ethereum Layer 2. Click is the world's first Digital Trust Network to be deployed on Ethereum via a rollup, and marks a significant advancement in using blockchain technology for media authentication to fight fake news. Click is an innovative photo and video app which leverages the scalability and efficiency of Ethereum as an L2 solution. The NODL token is not yet available on Ethereum.

Click runs on the Digital Trust Network which was developed by Nodle (NODL) and redefines the concept of trust via digital Proof of Authenticity. Through Click, users can securely capture, sign and share media content with real-time authenticated location, timestamp and device data, all on the blockchain. Click enables such data to be verified and transparently tracked in a wide range of applications, including journalism, elections, public safety, finance, proving identity, confirming deliveries, content creation, and many more emerging use cases for social good.

By integrating Click with Ethereum via a rollup, Nodle brings a very needed real-world consumer use case to blockchain and NFTs. This rollup enables Click to process transactions off-chain while maintaining the security and decentralization of the Ethereum network, significantly increasing throughput and reducing transaction costs.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Ethereum ecosystem and look forward to contributing to the community by bringing Click, the world's first Digital Trust Network, through a rollup integration and EVM compatibility," said Garrett Kinsman, Co-Founder of Nodle. "With Click on Ethereum, content creators and influencers finally have a tool that enables them to publish their content on any existing web platform and trace ownership permanently."

Nodle's rollup enables:

Scalability: By processing transactions off-chain and bundling them into a single transaction, Click achieves significant scalability improvements, enabling high throughput and lower transaction fees.

Security: Leveraging Ethereum's robust security model, Click ensures the integrity and immutability of transactions while maintaining user privacy through advanced cryptographic techniques.

Interoperability: Click's EVM compatibility enhances interoperability across decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain networks, enabling seamless asset transfer and data exchange between different platforms.

Accessibility: The rollup makes Click's Digital Trust Network accessible to a broader audience of developers and users within the Ethereum ecosystem, fostering innovation and collaboration in decentralized finance and beyond.

The NODL token is not yet available on Ethereum but will become available in the coming months. In addition to bringing the NODL token to Ethereum, Nodle is actively expanding the Nodle network , which recently hit a new milestone of 100,000 daily active users. Nodle's SDK is currently being integrated into Click directly, which will quickly expand Nodle's reach and footprint on Ethereum.

About Nodle and Click:

The Nodle network connects the world by using smartphones as nodes to create a digital trust network for social good. Nodle enables unique applications that can leverage the network for things like public safety, sourcing trusted user generated content, locating assets or accessing remote sensors. The Nodle network is decentralized, secure, private, and scalable making it perfect for digital witnesses, smart missions and micro-transactions. Anyone with a smartphone can join the Nodle network today. Download Nodle on iOS or Android and visit us at nodle.com .

Click empowers creators and consumers everywhere to easily create authentic media content. Click is on a mission to combat misinformation and bring truthful photos and videos to everyone via an immutable digital proof of authenticity. Click makes it easy to confirm it's real and actually happened at a specific location, time and via a specific mobile device and camera. This is all made possible by ContentSign, Click's proprietary technology which proves the integrity of data from its moment of capture via blockchain. Click is the first app to leverage the Nodle network as an app for social good. Click supports the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and is a member of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Download Click on iOS or Android and visit us at clickapp.com .

SOURCE Nodle