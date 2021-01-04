Noe Garcia Joins Avisa Partners in U.S.

One of Washington's top lobbyists, Noe Garcia will help Avisa's international financial services, public affairs growth. Tweet this

Garcia's arrival accelerates the expansion of Avisa's U.S. and European operations, which has grown through a combination of acquisitions and strategic hires in the past 16 months to over 20 partners worldwide and 200 professionals.

"Noe's deep, bi-partisan Congressional and White House experience fits perfectly with our growth strategy," said Eric Bovim, CEO of Avisa Partners U.S. "His expertise in global financial regulation and banking systems will complement our similar capability in our London office," Bovim added.

Garcia joined Avisa in late December from an independent communications and government affairs firm, where he had served as a managing director. He is a veteran advocacy and communications executive with over 24 years of experience, including tenure at the White House and the U.S. Department of Treasury and served as counsel to two Treasury Secretaries and the U.S. Senate Majority Leader.

At Avisa, Noe will manage multi-national economic matters for global clients on trade, immigration, and finance. For the past two years, he has been named one of Washington's top lobbyists. A native of San Antonio, Texas, he has been profiled by NBC News and named one of the "100 Most Influential Hispanics" by Hispanic Business Magazine.

"Avisa Partners has developed a truly unique offering that spans both solutions and global markets, making the firm a perfect fit for my background and my clients," said Garcia. "Be they public affairs or core commercial issues, Avisa Partners develops strategies for client matters as they should be approached: business challenges that impact revenue and growth outcomes."

ABOUT Avisa Partners

Avisa Partners, founded in France in 2010, maintains offices in Paris, Brussels, London, Berlin, Geneva, and Washington, D.C. The group brings together an ecosystem of professionals in the fields of competitive intelligence, public affairs, international relations, cybersecurity and digital communications. Avisa Partners is a flagship European firm on the issues of online influence, the fight against misinformation, and the fight against counterfeiting. The firm is a destination for leading global companies undertaking major growth operations (including M&A, entries into new global markets, and tenders), facing complex challenges (such as international negotiations, support litigation, or cyber-attacks), or seeking to cement their strategic positioning. With more than two hundred consultants representing twenty nationalities, the group has intervened in more than 75 countries over the past ten years.

