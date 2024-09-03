Noel Andrés Poyo to Join Housing Partnership Network's Executive Team

Former U.S. Treasury Official Appointed Executive Vice President of Peer Exchange, Policy, and Programs

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Partnership Network (HPN), a national membership network, is excited to announce the addition of Noel Andrés Poyo to its executive team.

Noel is a nationally recognized leader and expert in the fields of community development, affordable housing, and impact investing. His 25+ year career has been dedicated to integrating immigrants and low-income households into the mainstream financial services and real estate sectors, as well as improving the livability and economic resilience of low-income neighborhoods and affordable housing communities.

Former Biden Administration official to join executive team of national housing nonprofit Post this Noel Andrés Poyo

In his new role, Noel will oversee peer exchange, policy, and programmatic initiatives to benefit HPN's diverse membership of over 100 leading affordable housing organizations.

Noel joins HPN after three and a half years of public service in the U.S. Department of Treasury as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Economic Development. There he played a pivotal role in advancing housing and economic development policies and programs that supported underserved communities, including leadership of the Emergency Rental Assistance and Homeowner Assistance Fund programs, a national response to the global health and economic crisis.

Additionally, Noel spent more than a dozen years as the executive director of the National Association for Latino Community Assets Builders (NALCAB), a nonprofit membership organization and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). He served as an inaugural member of the Community Advisory Council for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

"We are thrilled to have Noel join our team," says Robin Hughes, President and CEO of Housing Partnership Network. "His extensive background and commitment to community and economic development make him an invaluable asset to HPN and our members. Noel believes in our vision and mission, and he talks our language."

Adds HPN Board Chair, Deidre Schmidt, "Noel deeply understands many of the challenges facing HPN's membership. His strong reputation, deep relationships, and proven leadership skills will complement and push HPN and its staff towards new and greater outcomes."

This strategic addition to HPN's leadership team is part of the organization's ongoing commitment to enhancing its organizational structure and ensuring that its members have access to the best resources, expertise, and support in the affordable housing sector.

