Noel Shatananda Named New Chief Delivery Officer at fusionSpan

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fusionSpan, LLC, a leading CRM implementer and SalesforceⓇ partner located in the Washington DC metropolitan area is pleased to announce that Noel Shatananda has been promoted to Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) - with the appointment effective immediately. In his new role, Noel will focus on strengthening fusionSpan's end-to-end delivery and client management.

"Noel brings over 25 years of experience in leadership, product development, engineering, and client management," said Gayathri Kher, President, and Co-founder of fusionSpan. "His focus on operational excellence and integrated customer engagement will enable us to build deeper relationships with our Salesforce clients and deliver high-value quality outcomes."

Prior to joining fusionSpan, Noel served as Vice President of Engineering, Membership Solutions at Community Brands, and Director of Client Services at Silverline. He has been successful in building strong, technical teams, technology practices, and running business units in an optimized and profitable manner.

"A great customer experience is founded on the bedrock of operational excellence. fusionSpan offers our clients a passionate and talented team which inevitably leads to being able to provide world-class service. I am thrilled to have been promoted to this position and look forward to driving business transformation and further achieving customer success," said Noel Shatananda, Chief Delivery Officer, fusionSpan.

About fusionSpan

fusionSpan is an award-winning professional services firm that has been providing exceptional Salesforce-based technology consulting, implementation, and managed services since 2010. fusionSpan's goal is to provide scalable, long-term solutions that increase staff efficiency and customer experience. For more information, please visit, www.fusionSpan.com.

