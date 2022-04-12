Noelle Codispoti Hired as CISR High School Program Director to Lead National Growth & Student Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Insurance Education & Research welcomes Noelle Codispoti as Director of CISR High School Program. The Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) High School Program allows students to earn a nationally recognized industry designation before they graduate, equipping them with vital pre-career exposure and technical industry training and providing a significant advantage as they enter the workforce.

An accomplished leader in the early talent space, Codispoti will develop and implement the national growth strategy and comprehensive program supports to ensure student success. In pursuing key goals of expanding program reach and engaging an under-represented demographic to bolster a richly diverse talent pipeline, particular focus will be placed on the student experience to improve delivery; and developing meaningful partnerships to further support students with early industry networks and career opportunities.

Prior to joining The National Alliance, Codispoti spent 10 years at the helm of Gamma Iota Sigma. There, she conceived and led a successful growth strategy resulting in a 400+% increase in student membership and double the active chapters.

Codispoti has been deeply committed to the diversification of the insurance industry talent pipeline, bringing the Global Dive In Festival to North America in 2016 at the GIS Annual Conference and pioneering ground-breaking initiatives like the GammaSAID Council, a student-led group fostering understanding and solutions around DEI.

"I am excited to work with such a talented and passionate team," remarked Codispoti. "This program provides a much-needed avenue to bring awareness and exposure to the exciting career opportunities within the industry while diversifying the talent pipeline at the earliest juncture of career exposure."

"We are thrilled to have Noelle join us," said President and CEO, William Hold. "With her significant track record in the early talent space and proven success in growing early-stage programs, Noelle is uniquely capable of expanding the program's footprint and distinction."

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider, recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

