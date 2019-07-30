NOERDEN Introduces LIZ Self-Cleaning Smart Bottle with Hydration Reminders

PARIS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOERDEN today introduced LIZ Smart Bottle. A next-gen self-cleaning smart bottle with UV sterilization & hydration reminders, LIZ helps users live a healthier, active lifestyle by providing them with clean drinking water and reminders to stay hydrated. The Indiegogo Campaign , which launches today with a funding goal of $20,000 USD, features limited Early Bird specials of $49 USD, as well as several other rewards for backers.

Featuring a touch responsive smart lid with a built-in UV-C light, LIZ Smart Bottle destroys up to 99.9% of harmful viruses and odor-causing bacteria. Users will simply need to tap the lid twice to start the sterilization process, which sends the UV-C light through the empty bottle or through the water in the bottle to destroy bacteria and viruses by breaking down their DNA. The LED indicator will stop flashing when the sterilization is complete. By sterilizing the bottle and the water, LIZ Smart Bottle allows users to drink clean!

LIZ Smart Bottle keeps users' favorite beverages hot (up to 12 hours) or cold (up to 24 hours) and will remind them to drink every 2 hours thanks to its smart hydration reminders. The touch responsive smart lid can also indicate the temperature range of the beverage inside. By tapping once on the smart lid, the LED will blink in the color corresponding to the beverage's temperature range: blue for cold, yellow for warm or red for hot.

"Water makes up 60% of bodies and 85% of people's brains," said Christophe Cermolacce , Founder and General Manager at NOERDEN. "Even a 2% drop in our hydration level can cause immediate physical tiredness and loss of concentration. A healthy adult requires 1.5-2L of water per day, but in fact 75% of people suffer from dehydration. With LIZ's smart hydration reminders, users are reminded every 2 hours to drink."

Available in 2 sizes (16oz and 12oz) and a variety of colors (small bottles: white, blue and pink / large bottles: black, white and red), LIZ Smart Bottle delivers a great user experience in a lightweight, elegantly designed bottle built from durable materials (vacuum insulated surgical grade stainless steel and a Tritan anti-leak lid made of food-grade BPA-free plastic), making it the perfect reusable solution to stay hydrated on the go.

Other great features include :

Lightweight and easy to carry

Sustainable certifications such as RoHS and CE for being heavy metal-free and environmentally friendly

Anti-slip grip and carabiner

Fits standard cup holder

Dishwasher safe

Rechargeable Lithium battery (6 months with 1 UV sterilization/day) with low battery warning

Magnetic USB Charging Cable

About NOERDEN

Born of Parisian design & Shanghai tech, we are the new French Brand of smart devices to stay connected with style. From hybrid smartwatches to health tech products, our vision is simple: bring together minimalist design and smart technology to enhance your daily life. For more information, visit https://noerden.eu .

