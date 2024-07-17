Noesis Announces Special Amazon Prime Day Pricing for the F10 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum-Mop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noesis, a leading innovator of intelligent indoor cleaning solutions, has announced a major sale of its Noesis F10 Pro, the world's first 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop with an auto-change mechanism for replacing its disposable mop pads.

"Our fans have been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to get the best value and we aim to deliver," Eric Wang, General Manager of Noesis. "For Prime Day, the Noesis F10 Pro will be on special sale, bringing its innovative automatic mop-changing technology to an even larger audience. For those looking to save time and effort on cleaning for themselves or their loved ones, we're confident that the Noesis F10 Pro will live up to their expectations." On Amazon Prime Day 2024, the Noesis F10 Pro will be available for 20% off of its original price of $1,799.

Using fresh mop pads to clean like the first time, every time

With its Mop Pad Auto Change 2.0 technology, the Noesis F10 Pro's base station automatically replaces used mop pads with new ones to provide a superior cleaning experience. By using fresh mop pads for every cleaning session, the Noesis F10 Pro ensures exceptionally clean floors every time. While many other 2-in-1 robot vacuum-mops rely on noisy and time-consuming mop washing and drying cycles, the Noesis F10 Pro's mop pad swapping system allows it to immediately return to work and remain quiet while docked.

Some 2-in-1 robot vacuum-mops collect excess liquids during mopping inside a dirty water tank, which needs to be manually emptied and washed. This design may also contain debris and hairs that can clog household plumbing when flushed. In contrast, the Noesis F10 Pro's replaceable mop pads absorb any liquid during cleaning. Once replaced, the mop pads are stored inside the base station for convenient disposal.

Powerful and efficient

The Noesis F10 Pro's features an elegant D-shaped design that allows it to effectively sweep inside corners and edges. Its premium build quality and minimalistic appearance blends seamlessly with modern decor.

The Noesis F10 Pro achieves powerful vacuuming performance by combining a high-flow air duct design, optimized rubber baffle bars, and a durable rubber roller brush. The roller brush's anti-tangle design easily sweeps up long hairs and pet hairs without them wrapping around the brush. For mopping, its Dynamic Scrub technology applies pressure and vibrates the mop pad up to 420 times per minute to remove stubborn dirt, leaving surfaces polished and streak-free.

Intelligent autonomy and control

The Noesis F10 Pro is equipped with wide-view Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) Navigation to quickly and accurately map the home and chart efficient cleaning paths. Leveraging the Dual NeuralVision Obstacle Detection lets the Noesis F10 Pro effortlessly avoid obstacles such as furniture, shoes, socks, and wires, even if they're flat against the floor surface.

Users have total control over the Noesis F10 Pro's behavior. In addition to scheduling cleaning, setting virtual boundaries, and defining how frequently the mop pads need to be changed within the companion smartphone app, users can select specific areas to be cleaned and view comprehensive cleaning reports after every session.

Availability

The Noesis F10 Pro, originally priced at $1,799, will be on sale for 20% off during Amazon Prime Day on Amazon.com .

About Noesis

Founded in 2023, Noesis is the indoor robotics division of Positec Group Limited, a multi-award-winning global innovation business with extensive expertise in robotics and consumer electronics. Backed by Positec's vast R&D and business resources, Noesis brand was created to solve real-world challenges using practical and intelligent indoor robotics cleaning solutions. Noesis strives to exceed expectations and empower users to accomplish more by doing less.

Media contact

Ruoming Li

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Noesis