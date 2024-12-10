Noetic Consultants Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Training for Marketing Professionals

New training will empower marketers to drive innovation and growth

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noetic Consultants, a leading woman-owned marketing and leadership firm, introduces "Mastering AI for Brand Building and Marketing Content Creation," a groundbreaking hands-on training program designed to revolutionize content creation strategies.

This innovative training empowers marketers to harness AI's potential, transforming the production of newsletters, blogs and media copy. Participants will gain practical skills to navigate the evolving AI landscape, ensuring their organization stays ahead in the digital marketing realm.

"Our training program equips marketing teams with the tools and confidence to leverage AI effectively, enhancing their content creation processes and driving brand success," says Nancie McDonnell Ruder, Founder and CEO of Noetic Consultants. "As AI reshapes consumer engagement, mastering these skills is crucial for businesses aiming to maintain a competitive edge."

The comprehensive curriculum covers:

AI Marketing fundamentals

Strategic AI implementation for authentic content generation

In-depth exploration of top-tier AI platforms

Practical frameworks for AI-driven content creation

This training is available both in-person and virtually across various platforms, customized to the specific needs of the organization and the learning style of participants. For a customized plan to allocate your training budget, please visit noeticconsultants/contact.

About Noetic Consultants

Founded in 2002, Noetic Consultants is a leading marketing and leadership consulting firm that strengthens brands and the people who build them. Noetic uniquely provides a combination of consumer research, brand strategy, executive coaching, marketing process and corporate training expertise. Noetic is passionately dedicated to building authentic brands that fulfill the promises they make - and authentic teams who embrace the vital role they play in success. Noetic is proudly female-owned and WBENC-certified as a diversity-owned business. For more information, please visit noeticconsultants.com.

