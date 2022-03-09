Noetic Cyber and Rumble partner to provide complete visibility into organizations' cyber assets and attack surface

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noetic Cyber , a cloud-based continuous cyber asset management and controls platform, today announced an integration with Rumble Network Discovery , a network discovery and asset inventory solution for IT and OT environments. This partnership gives security teams a complete view of all assets in the organization, across on-premises networks and the cloud, revealing the current security state of all their assets and mapping the critical cyber relationships between them.

Cyber asset discovery and inventory is a critical building block for any cybersecurity program. As new assets and devices come online, organizations need to employ solutions that provide greater context to the ever-changing nature of today's digital infrastructure. Noetic's partnership with Rumble delivers an end-to-end cybersecurity asset management solution that provides security teams with complete asset visibility and automation to address the issues they uncover.

Rumble is an asset inventory and network visibility solution that can identify managed and unmanaged devices on the network with precision. Co-founded by HD Moore, best known as the creator of Metasploit, Rumble can accurately fingerprint assets–without requiring credentials, agents, or SPAN ports.

"Cyber risk management is based on having a solid asset inventory, and most companies struggle to discover unmanaged and rogue devices," said Chris Kirsch, CEO and Co-Founder of Rumble. "Noetic's integration with Rumble ensures that cyber risk takes into account not only managed devices, but also unmanaged ones that typically have a higher risk factor."

Noetic's powerful automation and workflow engine empowers security teams to drive corrective action. By leveraging Rumble's unauthenticated active discovery capabilities, Noetic has access to high-fidelity data to combine with other sources help security teams generate a map of the cyber relationship of all their assets, prioritize workload based on cyber risk, correct technical drift and close security coverage gaps.

Key integration features include:

Rapid time-to-value – The Noetic and Rumble connector comes with preconfigured workflows, functions and queries to help accelerate usage.

– The Noetic and Rumble connector comes with preconfigured workflows, functions and queries to help accelerate usage. Increase visibility across your environment – Rumble's unique scanning capabilities uncover unmanaged devices, including orphaned assets and IoT/OT. The Noetic platform uses these insights, together with other security and IT management tools, to uncover policy drift and security coverage gaps across the cloud and on-premises.

– Rumble's unique scanning capabilities uncover unmanaged devices, including orphaned assets and IoT/OT. The Noetic platform uses these insights, together with other security and IT management tools, to uncover policy drift and security coverage gaps across the cloud and on-premises. Find problems once, continuously remediate – Noetic's comprehensive automation workflow engine makes ongoing asset inventory and remediation simple and less resource intensive.

– Noetic's comprehensive automation workflow engine makes ongoing asset inventory and remediation simple and less resource intensive. Optimize existing IT and security tools – Updated metadata uncovered by the Rumble and Noetic integration can feed into relevant security and IT management tools to improve efficacy and drive value from existing investments.

"We believe that this partnership with Rumble will provide our joint customers with the complete cyber asset coverage they need in today's threat environment," said Paul Ayers, co-founder and CEO of Noetic Cyber. "By combining proactive network scanning with the correlated insights provided in the Noetic platform, we are able to deliver highly accurate information on the total state of cybersecurity asset management across organizations."

For more information on the partnership between Noetic Cyber and Rumble, you can register for the upcoming webinar on March 31st at 12:00pm EST - https://go.noeticcyber.com/rumble-webinar .

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Rumble, Inc.

Rumble was founded in 2018 by HD Moore, the creator of Metasploit, to provide a modern, active discovery tool that finds and identifies everything on a network–without credentials. Rumble is a network discovery and asset inventory platform, purpose-built to help organizations definitively know the networks in use and every device connected to those networks. The company is backed by Decibel Partners, a global venture capital firm backed by Cisco. To see what Rumble can do, try Rumble Professional free for 21 days or sign up for the free Starter Edition .

