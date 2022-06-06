Noetic Cyber Delivers Platform Update to Bring Data Science into Cyber Asset Management

Cyber Asset Intelligence and Automation is paramount to reducing organizations' growing attack surface

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noetic Cyber, an innovator in Cybersecurity Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), today announced the availability of a new version of its Continuous Cyber Asset Management and Controls platform. The latest version of the Noetic platform is focused on delivering immediate time to value for security teams by identifying high priority security gaps and exploitable vulnerabilities, using innovative data science techniques.

Since its public launch in July 2021, Noetic has been working with security leaders in the United States and the United Kingdom to help them reduce their growing attack surface and improve their cybersecurity posture. The challenge these cyber leaders often face is to understand cyber risk across complex environments, where assets can exist for a short period of time in public or private cloud platforms, as well as having to manage legacy on-premises workloads. To gain the insights needed to be effective, they need confidence in their data quality, full visibility across all assets and contextual intelligence to help prioritize decision making.

"The continued innovation we are delivering reflects the expanding use cases we see across our customer base," said Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder, Noetic Cyber. "Security teams are putting cyber asset intelligence at the heart of their security programs and our ability to continuously adapt and respond to changing environments is critical to their success."

Delivering Immediate Time to Value

Security teams need to know what assets they have, and understand which ones are creating the most cyber risk. Noetic is delivering innovative cyber asset intelligence to help customers assess their current cyber posture readiness and focus the security team's efforts on the highest priority activities. The Noetic platforms helps customers successfully do this with:

External Cyber Asset Intelligence – Mapping industry data including CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, MITRE ATT&CK® mitigations and others to provide greater context on asset risk and exposure.

– Mapping industry data including catalog, and others to provide greater context on asset risk and exposure. Coverage Gap dashboards – Helping security teams quickly identify common and easily resolved security coverage gaps.

Helping security teams quickly identify common and easily resolved security coverage gaps. Support for ad-hoc security data – Many organizations keep important information on critical applications or security risks in spreadsheets. Noetic's new data ingestion capability supports importing ad-hoc data into the model.

Simplifying and Extending Cyber Asset Management use cases

The Noetic platform uses Graph database technology to map cyber relationships between assets. This innovative technology approach enables Noetic to navigate deep hierarchies and find hidden connections, providing the context to help security teams to make more informed decisions. The latest release of the Noetic platform builds on native Graph capabilities to deliver additional value such as:

Understanding & improving data quality –Noetic's new data analytics feature automatically and continuously analyzes data for each different source for completeness and accuracy, providing a data quality score.

–Noetic's new data analytics feature automatically and continuously analyzes data for each different source for completeness and accuracy, providing a data quality score. Simplifying Graph queries – Noetic has adopted openCypher , a widely used open query language. Noetic has developed a graphical point-and-click UI to guide security analysts through the steps of creating powerful relationship-based queries with little or no training.

– Noetic has adopted , a widely used open query language. Noetic has developed a graphical point-and-click UI to guide security analysts through the steps of creating powerful relationship-based queries with little or no training. Supporting Cloud and On-premises applications – Organizations need to protect assets across public and private clouds, as well as traditional on-premises networks. Noetic Outpost supports secure ingestion from behind the corporate firewall, and private clouds.

"The challenge of identifying and managing assets in the context of cybersecurity has grown considerably in recent years," said Dr. Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. "Noetic's innovations are important as their ability to prioritize and automate helps security teams to focus on critical areas of cyber risk."

Noetic will be exhibiting and showcasing the latest version of the platform at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA in the Early Stage Expo at booth 05. More information on the Noetic Continuous Cyber Asset Management and Controls platform can be found at https://noeticcyber.com/platform/.

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

