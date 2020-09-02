NOEXIS Celebrates Successful Acquisition and Integration of Fanpictor

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOEXIS, a fast-growing, full-service digital company, today announced the successful integration of Fanpictor, one year after its acquisition.

Fanpictor, based in New York, United States, and Zurich, Switzerland, is an industry leader in the digitization of event sponsorship, developing new and innovative digital engagement solutions that help to connect properties and rights holders with their fans and sponsors. Fanpictor's clients include The Coca-Cola Company, The Nashville Predators and Zurich Insurance Group.

By combining and leveraging the respective strengths of the two companies, NOEXIS has now doubled its annual revenues for the third time since it was founded in 2016.

Sandro Kaelin, founder and CEO of NOEXIS, commented: "We are delighted to have brought together the skills and talents of our teams at NOEXIS and Fanpictor. Fanpictor is one of the most powerful innovators in the still-young market of digital sports and cultural sponsorship; our shared passion for creating and building made it a great cultural fit.

"At NOEXIS, we have always had a clear vision to be the partner-of-choice as our customers re-engineer their businesses to compete in an increasingly digital world. The acquisition and integration of Fanpictor has been an important milestone that has allowed us to expand into the North American market, while simultaneously strengthening Switzerland as a center of technology innovation."

Fanpictor is now the Sports and Entertainment brand within the NOEXIS Group. As the digital revolution accelerates, companies and sponsors are increasingly focused on strengthening their presence on fans' personal devices, by creating authentic, digital and measurable experiences. Over the past year, Fanpictor has benefited from NOEXIS' deep software development capabilities and speed-to-market, allowing the company to accelerate its growth and drive innovation in the digital sponsorship market.

NOEXIS will continue to invest in Fanpictor to further develop its proprietary software products and patents, which support sports properties, rights holders, governing bodies and sponsors.

Christopher Cheetham, the former Head of Sales and Marketing for Fanpictor in North America, has become CEO for NOEXIS in North America. Stephan Schuerer, founder of Fanpictor, has decided to leave the combined company on the anniversary of the acquisition.

Stephan Schuerer, founder of Fanpictor, added: "The successful integration of Fanpictor in NOEXIS has created the conditions that will help Fanpictor continue to develop successfully at a rapid pace. As a result, we have achieved all of the goals that we set when we founded Fanpictor and agreed to the sale to NOEXIS. In view of this, I have decided, by mutual agreement and on the best of terms, to leave the company and seek out new challenges."

About NOEXIS

NOEXIS is a full-service digital company with extensive experience in software development, strategy consulting and marketing communications. NOEXIS works at the intersection of technology and business to help clients deliver value to their stakeholders by taking advantage of flexible business models, underpinned by cutting-edge technology. NOEXIS drives innovation allowing clients to exceed customer expectations. To find out more about how we can help you with your company's digital transformation, please visit https://www.noexis.com.

About Fanpictor

Fanpictor is a Swiss technology company that develops innovative, digital and location-specific solutions for fan engagement and participation for brands and rights holders. Fanpictor uses captivating digital experiences shaped together with fans to create long-term connections between fans, teams, rights holders and brands. The integrated, vertical software solution developed by Fanpictor gives marketing and creative teams the opportunity to develop unique campaigns for one-time events or series of competitions and concerts, and to use commercially validated data to measure the success of their ideas and the engagement of various demographic segments. More information about fan engagement and marketing analyses can be found at https://www.fanpictor.com.

