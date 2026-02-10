NoFiltr Announces Next Chapter in Youth Online Safety

On Safer Internet Day, the youth-driven NoFiltr brand advances its next chapter, with Thorn as its fiscal sponsor.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Safer Internet Day, NoFiltr , which works alongside young people to address emerging online risks and help shape safer digital platforms, expands its scope of work with the support of Thorn's fiscal sponsorship. The transition strengthens NoFiltr's ability to elevate youth voices and collaborate across sectors in response to an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Founded by Thorn in 2020, NoFiltr was created to address the growing concerns around self-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and the increasing pressure young people face online. As the realities facing young people evolve, NoFiltr's work has broadened beyond this issue, encompassing emerging technologies, information literacy, and digital wellbeing. This broader scope of responsibility is what is driving NoFiltr's transition from a program within Thorn into a fiscally-sponsored brand, providing the structure, agility, and youth-centered focus needed to support this expansion. Today, NoFiltr brings youth perspectives directly into conversations with technology platforms, equipping them to embed youth-informed safety by design.

As a youth-driven brand, NoFiltr will continue to align with Thorn to build safer digital spaces for children. In this next chapter, NoFiltr will grow its capability to convene young people, platforms, caregivers, educators, and youth-facing brands that shape young people's everyday online experiences to address emerging threats online. The structure allows NoFiltr to deepen its focus on youth co-design while benefiting from Thorn's operational support and long-standing expertise in the online safety ecosystem.

"Young people are facing online harms that didn't exist five years ago, and they have insights adults don't," said Adele Taylor, CEO of NoFiltr. "This next chapter lets us go deeper on what's always made NoFiltr different: designing safer digital spaces together with young people, not just for them."

"NoFiltr's move towards independence is a reflection of what we aim to do at Thorn, not just respond to harm, but help grow and strengthen a broader child safety ecosystem," said Julie Cordua, Thorn's CEO. "This transition allows NoFiltr to deepen its focus on youth co-design while Thorn continues to advance research to better combat abuse and build technology to protect children at scale. Together, we're building complementary layers of the same digital safety net."

Looking ahead, NoFiltr will prioritize work at the intersection of emerging technologies, information literacy, and digital wellbeing, ensuring young people are equipped to navigate current and future online challenges safely and confidently.

About NoFiltr

NoFiltr is a youth-driven brand dedicated to building a digital world where young people are not just users, but co-creators of the platforms they inhabit. Incubated within Thorn, NoFiltr elevates youth voices to design solutions that promote healthy online habits and responsible technology use. Through its Youth Innovation Council, a diverse group of young leaders shaping conversations on safety, identity, and tech, NoFiltr brings youth and leading technology platforms together to co-create resource-driven digital activations and inform the design of safety features and initiatives. These solutions reflect the real experiences and needs of young people. From AI literacy to digital wellbeing, NoFiltr equips youth to navigate technology with empathy, authenticity, and agency. To learn more about NoFiltr's mission to empower youth in their digital spaces, visit NoFiltr.org.

About Thorn

Thorn is an innovative technology nonprofit that transforms how children are protected from sexual abuse and exploitation in the digital age.

Thorn builds scalable tools to help platforms detect and prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation, supports investigators in finding victims faster, and shares research and technical guidance to shape policy and improve protections for children worldwide.

By working within the broader child protection ecosystem, Thorn is creating a digital safety net to protect every child's right to simply be a kid.

To learn more about Thorn's mission to protect children in the digital age, visit thorn.org.

