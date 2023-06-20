NoFraud Adds to C-Suite, Expands Leadership Team

New roles to help NoFraud continue growth in rapidly expanding eCommerce market

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NoFraud , a world-class eCommerce solution that removes friction while maximizing merchant revenue and creating amazing customer experiences, today announced three new leadership hires, including Amy Frampton as Chief Marketing Officer. Other new additions to the team are Rosie Brown, vice president of operations, and Adam Stonehocker, vice president of sales.

Frampton brings almost 20 years of technology marketing experience through executive roles at BambooHR, Smartsheet, Vulcan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft. As CMO, Amy will focus on NoFraud's mission of creating safe and seamless online shopping for merchants and shoppers, and building the brand as NoFraud continues to expand its offerings in fraud prevention and eCommerce checkout experiences.

"I'm excited to take on a new challenge as part of the NoFraud team, and look forward to helping the company scale beyond eCommerce fraud, with even broader eCommerce solutions for both merchants and consumers," Frampton said. "I feel that Rosie, Adam and I are all joining at the perfect time to be a part of a revolution in the eCommerce industry and truly help customers and merchants alike have a safer, more enjoyable online shopping experience."

Brown has nearly 10 years of operations management experience from posts including Salesforce and NextRoll (formerly AdRoll). Her management experience focuses on maximizing efficiency with a bias for simplicity, and she will continue to help grow this mindset and the culture of transparency that NoFraud has cultivated.

Stonehocker's 15 years of experience as a sales executive spans companies including Gemini, MarketStar and NextRoll (formerly AdRoll). His emphasis on customer satisfaction and his proven track record leading sales teams for brands like Twitter, Pandora Radio, Ebay and Google's Waze are attributes he plans to share with the NoFraud sales team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy, Rosie, and Adam to the NoFraud leadership team. Each of them bring an impressive track record of successfully navigating complex environments within fast growing, iconic brands," said Scott Gifis, CEO of NoFraud, "and I have no doubt they will make an immediate, positive impact on our customers and our business as we continue to accelerate our growth and expand our platform to help our eCommerce merchants create the seamless shopping experiences their customers deserve while also measurably increasing the merchant's conversion rates and repeat customers."

About NoFraud

Founded in 2014, NoFraud is an eCommerce checkout and fraud prevention pioneer, ensuring every eCommerce merchant has access to the services and protection they need to scale with confidence. The company provides online merchants with cost-effective, easy-to-use solutions that remove friction and fraud from their eCommerce funnel to grow sales and improve the purchase experience for customers. NoFraud provides the industry's most accurate eCommerce fraud protection solutions to increase merchants' conversion and approval rates while virtually eliminating fraud. Visit www.nofraud.com for more information.

