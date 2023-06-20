NoFraud Adds to C-Suite, Expands Leadership Team

News provided by

NoFraud

20 Jun, 2023, 09:03 ET

New roles to help NoFraud continue growth in rapidly expanding eCommerce market

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NoFraud, a world-class eCommerce solution that removes friction while maximizing merchant revenue and creating amazing customer experiences, today announced three new leadership hires, including Amy Frampton as Chief Marketing Officer. Other new additions to the team are Rosie Brown, vice president of operations, and Adam Stonehocker, vice president of sales.

Frampton brings almost 20 years of technology marketing experience through executive roles at BambooHR, Smartsheet, Vulcan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft. As CMO, Amy will focus on NoFraud's mission of creating safe and seamless online shopping for merchants and shoppers, and building the brand as NoFraud continues to expand its offerings in fraud prevention and eCommerce checkout experiences.

"I'm excited to take on a new challenge as part of the NoFraud team, and look forward to helping the company scale beyond eCommerce fraud, with even broader eCommerce solutions for both merchants and consumers," Frampton said. "I feel that Rosie, Adam and I are all joining at the perfect time to be a part of a revolution in the eCommerce industry and truly help customers and merchants alike have a safer, more enjoyable online shopping experience."

Brown has nearly 10 years of operations management experience from posts including Salesforce and NextRoll (formerly AdRoll). Her management experience focuses on maximizing efficiency with a bias for simplicity, and she will continue to help grow this mindset and the culture of transparency that NoFraud has cultivated.

Stonehocker's 15 years of experience as a sales executive spans companies including Gemini, MarketStar and NextRoll (formerly AdRoll). His emphasis on customer satisfaction and his proven track record leading sales teams for brands like Twitter, Pandora Radio, Ebay and Google's Waze are attributes he plans to share with the NoFraud sales team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy, Rosie, and Adam to the NoFraud leadership team. Each of them bring an impressive track record of successfully navigating complex environments within fast growing, iconic brands," said Scott Gifis, CEO of NoFraud, "and I have no doubt they will make an immediate, positive impact on our customers and our business as we continue to accelerate our growth and expand our platform to help our eCommerce merchants create the seamless shopping experiences their customers deserve while also measurably increasing the merchant's conversion rates and repeat customers."

About NoFraud

Founded in 2014, NoFraud is an eCommerce checkout and fraud prevention pioneer, ensuring every eCommerce merchant has access to the services and protection they need to scale with confidence. The company provides online merchants with cost-effective, easy-to-use solutions that remove friction and fraud from their eCommerce funnel to grow sales and improve the purchase experience for customers. NoFraud provides the industry's most accurate eCommerce fraud protection solutions to increase merchants' conversion and approval rates while virtually eliminating fraud. Visit www.nofraud.com for more information.

SOURCE NoFraud

Also from this source

NoFraud Names Scott Gifis CEO to Lead Company as it Aims to Eliminate Fraud in eCommerce

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.