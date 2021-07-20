Nogin Ranks as One of Comparably's 'Best Companies for Career Growth in 2021'

TUSTIN, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Career site Comparably has named Nogin—which improves Ecommerce for brands with its Intelligent Commerce software, AI-driven marketing and services, and Nogin Nerds--to its 2021 list of the Best Companies for Career Growth.

Comparably is one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture and career-monitoring sites in the United States. Its 2021 list came from 10 million ratings submitted by employees from 60,000 companies over the 12 months beginning on June 23, 2020. Participants paid no fees or other costs, nor was nomination required.

Nugent: "We're pleased that our culture of teamwork and innovation continues to score such high marks. Our employees want to make a difference and have fun doing it." Nogin employs 230 knowledge-workers across its operations, including technologists, designers, brand strategists and AI experts at its just-redesigned Tustin, CA campus (pictured here) and offices in Los Angeles and New York.

Questions included:

Are you challenged at work?

How often do you get valuable feedback on how to improve at work?

Do you have a mentor at work?

How often do you receive valuable feedback from your manager?

Does your current company provide meaningful opportunities for career advancement?

Nogin has delivered Commerce as a Service for such major brands as Justice, Honeywell, Hurley, Bebe, Lululemon, True Religion, Yeezy and Charming Charlie, to name a few. "Ecommerce is expensive and complicated for brands to keep pace online with Big Retail. We need an exceptionally diverse and talented workforce to deliver smarter Commerce and drive exponential results," noted Jan-Christopher Nugent, CEO of Nogin. "We want those diverse teams to always feel challenged and engaged, so we're pleased that our culture of teamwork and innovation continues to score such high marks. Our employees want to make a difference and have fun doing it."

This past May, Comparably named Nogin to its annual list of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

Comparably's latest ranking is available here:

https://www.businessinsider.com/best-small-and-midsize-companies-for-career-growth-2021-7#heres-the-full-list-for-small-and-midsize-companies-26

About Nogin

Nogin delivers Commerce as a Service to leading brands in the fashion, CPG, beauty, health, and wellness industries. The company's Intelligent Commerce product is a full-stack ecommerce platform that includes R&D, sales optimization, and machine learning, along with artificial intelligence-driven marketing and fulfillment. Known for helping global brands keep pace with big retail and drive predictable profitability, Nogin partners with clients to take the ecommerce operation, team, and data from the ground up—typically in less than 90 days. For more information on the company's services, visit www.nogin.com.

