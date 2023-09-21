NoHo CineFest Celebrates 10 Years

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated NoHo CineFest is back for its 2023 edition, bringing together film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and cinephiles from around the world to celebrate the magic of cinema. With an exceptional selection of thought-provoking, captivating, and diverse films, this year's festival promises to be a cinematic extravaganza like no other.

NoHo CineFest 2023

NoHo CineFest, now in its 10th year, has earned a reputation for showcasing cutting-edge independent films, offering a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity. This year's event, slated to take place from September 28th through October 1st, will be held at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale, ensuring an immersive cinematic experience for attendees.

Our film festival is proud to be sponsored by the Los Angeles Film School, Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles Glendale, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, and Slated. The support they give our event is crucial and we are grateful for their partnerships.

Highlights of the festival will include Munjal Yagnik's murder-mystery thriller Scarlet Winter, Zachary Burn's festival darling comedy thriller Hell Hath No Fury, Richard Kilroy's mystery drama Proof Sheet, and more.

The festival will kick off with an enchanting Opening Night Gala, where filmmakers, actors, and film enthusiasts will come together to celebrate the power of storytelling. A red-carpet press event with media photographers, on-camera interviews, and a vibrant networking environment.

NoHo CineFest takes pride in discovering and promoting emerging filmmakers. This year's program will shine a spotlight on emerging talents who have impressed the jury with their compelling narratives and unique visions.

Industry professionals, filmmakers, and film lovers will have the opportunity to participate in engaging panel discussions and workshops, fostering meaningful conversations about cinema's impact on society and the art of filmmaking.

The festival will culminate with a grand Closing Awards Ceremony, where exceptional works and talents will be recognized and honored.

For more information, press accreditation, sponsorship, and interview requests, please contact:

Gustavo Sampaio

Festival Director

North Hollywood CineFest

www.nohocinefest.com

365678@email4pr.com

(305) 205-3888

Follow NoHo CineFest on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/northhollywoodcinefest/

https://www.threads.net/@northhollywoodcinefest

SOURCE North Hollywood CineFest