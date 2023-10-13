NoHo CineFest Highlights from Lively 10th Annual Event

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NoHo CineFest film festival concluded its 10th Annual event, showcasing a diverse array of thought-provoking and inspiring films from around the world. The festival, which took place from September 28th – October 1st, brought together filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts for an unforgettable celebration of cinematic art.

North Hollywood CineFest

Notable highlights of the festival included the presentation of awards to exceptional films and filmmakers. Best Picture was presented to Scarlet Winter by Munjal Yagnik, which stood out for its gripping murder mystery with memorable performances and production value. Claire Pruett received the Best Actress in a Feature award for her outstanding performance in Polecat and Leo Llenas took home the prize for Best Actor in a Feature for his role in Proof Sheet. The Best Series award went to edgy comedy Imposter by Veronica Maccari and Michael Greenspan grabbed Best Director of a Short for his trippy airplane thriller Seat 23B.

Other highlights were Humanitarian Awards given to Maick Mutej and Evelyne Keomian for being the subjects of two different short documentaries (Finding Ubuntu and Fear Not respectively). Maick Mutej is a human rights activist who helps thousands of refugees in Malawi while in the midst of his own crisis. Evelyne Keomian is the founder of the Karat School Project in the Ivory Coast, which helps girls get education and empowers the next generation of leaders. Their stories were masterfully told by Annette King of Splicer Films, who also took home the award for Best Documentary Short for Finding Ubuntu.

NoHo CineFest would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Los Angeles Film School, BD Guidance, Slated, LOOK Cinemas and Residence Inn by Marriott for their sponsorship, making this year's event such a tremendous success.

About NoHo CineFest:

NoHo CineFest is a film festival dedicated to promoting and celebrating the art of cinema in Los Angeles. Through our 10 years of hosting this event, we have been committed to providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to showcase their work and engage with a passionate and diverse audience.

