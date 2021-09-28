NoHo CineFest Presented by First Entertainment Credit Union Announces Return to In-Person Event Spotlighting Indie Cinema

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th annual North Hollywood CineFest (NoHo CineFest) film festival begins on Thursday, September 30th with a red carpet press event at The Federal Bar in North Hollywood.

Filmmakers and cast members representing 104 films from around the world are scheduled to attend, including Surviving Sex Trafficking Executive Producer Jeannie Mai, Juliet Landau (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Pia Hamilton (The Lion King on Broadway).

The festival will be screening world premieres for Isamu Imakake's animé feature film The Laws of the Universe: The Age of Elohim and Michelle Salcedo's Woman of the House. Other highlights include the screening of independent favorites, Joe Raffa's Downeast, Yuri Zeltser's Our Little Secret and Matthew Lucas's Kringle Time.

Presenting sponsor is First Entertainment Credit Union, extending their support of the festival and the independent filmmaking community. Other sponsors include Klio Studio, Simple DCP, Script Anatomy and BD Guidance.

"NoHo Cinefest is quickly becoming the outlet for independent filmmakers and First Entertainment Credit Union is honored to be able to support these storytellers in all their endeavors," said Addie Allison, SVP/Chief Experience Officer at First Entertainment Credit Union. "We're excited to once again be a presenting sponsor of this wonderful event that celebrates the creativity and imagination of our entertainment community."

NoHo CineFest will offer nightly networking events at The Renegade NoHo, District Pub, and The Fat Dog.

NoHo CineFest runs from October 1st through October 7th at the Laemmle NoHo 7 Theater in North Hollywood, concluding with an awards show revealing winners in fourteen categories.

About North Hollywood CineFest

Located in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles, the North Hollywood CineFest has established itself as a premiere event for independent cinema.

About First Entertainment Credit Union

Since 1967, First Entertainment Credit Union has served creators in the entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., First Entertainment provides banking and financial services through its 9 branches in Los Angeles County – including the Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount studio locations – and manages $2 billion in assets with a team of more than 220 employees. First Entertainment provides financial solutions to nearly 90,000 members through accessible 24/7 digital banking, unique entertainment-industry financial products, services, and ATMs. Visit FirstEnt.org.

