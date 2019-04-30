noHold, Inc. Implements a Virtual Assistant to Support HR Department of a Fortune 500 Corporation

MILPITAS, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- noHold is excited to announce that a multinational manufacturing company has brought the power of automation into their HR department - a HR Virtual Assistant to answer employee questions. This Fortune 500 corporation manufactures goods and offers engineering services for a variety of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. With over 75,000+ employees and more than 200 manufacturing sites worldwide, noHold is very pleased to be helping provide support for their internal departments.

The HR Virtual Assistant is a 24/7, AI-based tool that employees can leverage as a first line of defense when they have a question that would typically be directed to HR. This helps alleviate some of the repetitiveness that can congest the HR Department. For example, the Virtual Assistant is answering questions about company policies and benefits, employee training, business travel, and much more. If an employee is not able to get the answer they need, the Virtual Assistant makes it easy to escalate to a live person by providing the user with the appropriate contact information.

The Virtual Assistant only took two weeks to build and deploy. noHold provides metrics that are collected daily, making it easy to consistently improve the Virtual Assistant based on user input. Since adding or removing content based on those metrics can be done immediately, and without the need of savvy programmers, this company was able to expand the knowledge of their Virtual Assistant quickly. The Virtual Assistant is now helping employees not only with HR questions, but also IT, finance, and general facility related questions.

Diego Ventura, CEO and Founder of noHold, said, "The first version of the Virtual Assistant is now live. Plans for the future include the integration with back-office systems to personalize the experience. Employees will not only be able to ask 'What holidays does the company observer?', but also 'How many PTO days do I have left?'"

About noHold, Inc.

noHold is a privately held company established in 1999 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA, USA (Silicon Valley). noHold is the acknowledged leader in Web based Self-service solutions with a mission to deliver real answers to real questions – real fast. Simple to use, easy to implement and as close to human as you can get, noHold turns automated customer support into cognitive customer interactions. noHold customers include Cisco, Dell, McAfee and a host of industry leaders. More information can be found at http://www.nohold.com.

