noHold is Hosting an Artificial Intelligence Symposium this Summer in Italy

MILPITAS, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- noHold is excited to be traveling across the world to host its first AI Symposium. This exclusive three-day event will take place from July 17th to the 19th in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy.

Since 1999, noHold Inc. has successfully provided Artificial Intelligence solutions to businesses. As pioneers in this space, noHold experts will be sharing best practices in AI-based Virtual Assistants for the enterprise. During this event, attendees will explore how innovations in AI can benefit the enterprise, network with experienced Virtual Assistant professionals, as well as Fortune 100 companies that are using Virtual Assistants today. Some of the presentation topics will include strategies on building and deploying a world class Virtual Assistant, ensuring that security and compliance standards are implemented, strategic UI/UX design, and so much more. For more details on the symposium's agenda, please click here.

Attendees can expect to:

Receive personalized training and best practices by noHold experts

Maximize your knowledge of the SICURA platform including not-yet-released technologies from noHold

Experience an in-depth analysis of available AI technology through SICURA at no extra cost

Learn how to maximize your virtual assistant's ROI

Build relationships with their colleagues in an idyllic setting

noHold's CEO and founder, Diego Ventura, adds, "We are excited to share the experience we have accumulated over the past 20 years in this space with our customers and partners. It will be nice to do it in a global context and in the backdrop of Venice, one of the most unique capitals of the world."

About noHold, Inc.

noHold is a privately held company established in 1999 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA, USA (Silicon Valley). noHold is the acknowledged leader in Web based Self-service solutions with a mission to deliver real answers to real questions – real fast. Simple to use, easy to implement and as close to human as you can get, noHold turns automated customer support into cognitive customer interactions. noHold customers include Cisco, Dell, McAfee and a host of industry leaders. More information can be found at http://www.nohold.com.

Press Contact:

Veronica Cech

Marketing Associate

217120@email4pr.com

408.946.9200 ext. 356

SOURCE noHold