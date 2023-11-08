Noibu Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Company

News provided by

Noibu

08 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Noibu has been recognized as a winner in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Canada and the Deloitte Fast 500 North America award program for its rapid revenue growth, bold innovation efforts, and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit. Noibu is ranked 2nd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and 12th on the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500.

Noibu is known for its robust eCommerce monitoring platform that has detected 100M+ website errors and saved $1.8B+ in annual revenue for eCommerce brands across the globe, such as Oak & Fort and Carrefour. Noibu has also recently been ranked 8th on The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies of 2023 and the #1 website monitoring software of 2023 by Tech Times.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program honors Canada and North America's fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. The program celebrates both public and private technology companies that have demonstrated promising growth trajectories and are emerging as tech leaders in Canada and North America. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

"Noibu's growth journey is a product of our team's relentless commitment toward excellence and innovation in redefining the eCommerce monitoring landscape. Our focus has always been on building a robust tool that evolves how eCommerce brands detect and resolve revenue-impacting errors on their websites. Looking into the future, Noibu is on a mission to become the go-to eCommerce monitoring solution for every business to focus on issues that matter in increasingly complex and competitive eCommerce environments." said the Co-Founders, Robert Boukine, Kailin Noivo, and Filip Slatinac in a joint statement.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise - Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Noibu: Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and founded in 2017, Noibu is a leading eCommerce monitoring platform that helps businesses detect, prioritize, and resolve revenue-impacting errors on their websites. With a mission to empower eCommerce businesses to recover lost revenue, Noibu helps them address bugs and technical issues efficiently to avoid customer frustration or cart abandonment.

SOURCE Noibu

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.