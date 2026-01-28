Noise Barriers Launches Redesigned Website Featuring Enhanced Visuals, Streamlined Navigation, and Deeper Technical Access

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noise Barriers, a Catalyst Acoustics Group company and leading brand of noise control products serving the industrial and architectural markets, announces the launch of its redesigned website, delivering an elevated visual experience, clearer navigation, and improved access to product, market, and technical information.

Noise Barriers Website Relaunch

The site introduces newly developed pages for the top markets and applications Noise Barriers serves for clearer context around solution performance, application-specific requirements, and real-world use cases. This market-driven approach allows users to more efficiently identify the right solutions for their project needs.

"This website redesign strengthens Noise Barriers' position in the market by enabling more meaningful engagement with our customers and partners," said John Finnegan, Director, Noise Barriers. "It reflects how the brand supports professionals at every stage of the project lifecycle, making it easier to find the right solution while preserving the depth of technical knowledge that sets Noise Barriers apart."

Built with the needs of engineers, acoustical consultants, architects, contractors, and noise-control specialists in mind, the new website strengthens Noise Barriers' digital presence by simplifying how users navigate solutions while elevating the visibility of the deep technical content that differentiates the brand.

"This was a highly intentional effort to create a website that is both visually compelling and technically robust," said Mike Jarmuzewski, Technical Marketing Director, Catalyst Acoustics Group. "The result is a modern platform that clearly demonstrates how Noise Barriers leads the industry through engineering expertise, comprehensive solutions, and an unwavering focus on performance."

Additionally, the redesigned platform streamlines visibility and organization of technical data, including product specifications, performance metrics, and supporting resources.

To explore the new website, visit https://www.noisebarriers.com.

About Noise Barriers

Noise Barriers is a leading manufacturer of acoustical sound control products for the noise and vibration control industry. The NB product family currently includes architectural doors, industrial doors, windows, barrier systems, absorption panels, complete enclosure systems, and specialty products.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

SOURCE Noise Barriers