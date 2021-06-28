Noise Control System Market Surging at 3.7%; Increasing Industrial Applications will Drive Growth: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global noise control system market is anticipated to expand at 3.7% CAGR in forecast period 2021-2031. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will continue showcasing steady growth driven by the increasing focus on reducing noise pollution witnessed across various industries.

Stringent regulations implemented by governments to curb noise pollution especially in and around localities that have hospitals will push growth in the market. Sales are projected to soar in response to the increasing use of computer numeric control machines.

However, to use such advanced solutions, specific barrier is required to isolate vibrations. This has created attractive prospects for deployment of industrial noise control systems. Besides this, focus on technologies offering noise cancellation will surge to offer improved care to patients with chronic ailments.

According to the FMI study, inclusion of soundproofing and noise cancellation technologies in automobiles will create opportunities for growth in the market. Noise control systems are often installed in vehicles to help both driver and passengers to enjoy a peaceful and comfortable ride.

Besides these, various industries have been adopting novel technologies for noise cancellation. Industrial machinery, ventilation systems, and equipment motors can create enough noise pollution. Noise control systems are often installed in industries to curb noise produced from these machineries.

"Rising noise levels at workplaces and other commercial or residential places can have negative effect on human health and cause sleep disorders, hypertension, and other conditions. Increasing awareness about harmful effects of noise pollution is contributing towards the growth of the market," said an FMI analyst.

Key takeaways:

North America is dominating global noise control systems market surging at 5.8% CAGR in forecast period.

is dominating global noise control systems market surging at 5.8% CAGR in forecast period. Increasing focus on curbing noise pollution is driving sales in China .

. Germany , followed by France and U.K. account for maximum share of noise control systems sales registered in Europe .

, followed by and U.K. account for maximum share of noise control systems sales registered in . The demand for industrial noise control units will continue rising in response to the implementation of stringent regulations to curb noise pollution and ensure safe working environment for employees and staffs.

Growth drivers:

Increasing awareness about harmful effects of industrial noise will improve market growth.

Increasing emphasis on the protection of workers and employees from noise pollution will drive market growth.

Stringent environment regulation implemented to curb noise pollution will fuel the demand for noise control systems.

Incorporation of integrated noise control technologies in advanced industrial machinery will drive market growth.

Key restraints:

Development of advanced industrial machineries integrated with noise cancelation technologies can impede the market growth in the future.

High cost of installation and power consumption is restraining noise control system market.

Competitive landscape:

Manufacturers are offering technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their global footprint. For instance,

In March 2021 , Kinetics Noise Control Inc. launched KNP-E, a cost-effective metal acoustic panel to current line up kinetics KNP panels. The KNP-E is a rigid sound absorber which gains acoustical and durability performance of the standard KNP panels. This KNP pane reduces cost by folding on two sides and utilizing top channels for installation.

, Kinetics Noise Control Inc. launched KNP-E, a cost-effective metal acoustic panel to current line up kinetics KNP panels. The KNP-E is a rigid sound absorber which gains acoustical and durability performance of the standard KNP panels. This KNP pane reduces cost by folding on two sides and utilizing top channels for installation. In December 2020 , Armstrong World Industries, Inc. collaborated with Arktura, LLC, a designer and fabricator of ceilings, walls, partitions, and facades. Arktura's capabilities will further strengthen AWI's robust portfolio of architectural specialty solutions along with its design capabilities across its entire enterprise.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Saint Gobain, Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

USG Corporation

GP Industries Ltd

Knauf Insulation Inc.

SIAC PTE LTD

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.

QUIET STONE UK LTD

Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

Acoustical Solutions LLC

Noise Barriers, LLC

More Insights on the Noise Control System Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the noise control system market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the market with a detailed segmentation, which includes:

Product Type

Acoustic Panels

Acoustic Tiles

Sound Curtains

Acoustic Surface

Sound Insulating Flooring

Sound Barrier Walls

Baffles

Sound Blanket

Sound Doors

Material Type

Fiberglass

Wood

Plastic Sheets

Concrete

Other

Application

Residential Noise Control System

Industrial Noise Control System

Commercial Noise Control System

Regions

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the noise control system market expand through 2031?

Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global noise control system market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the noise control system market?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of noise control system market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

