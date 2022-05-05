Noise Detection and Monitoring Market Size to Grow by USD 527.61 million | 3M Co. and Cirrus Research Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Find additional highlights related to the market. View our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The demand from the manufacturing industry is driving the growth of the noise detection and monitoring market. However, factors such as emerging mobile-based apps may challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Cirrus Research Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Larson Davis, PCE Holding GmbH, Pulsar Instruments Plc, Sauermann Group, and Svantek Sp Zoo etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of noise measurement equipment such as Edge Dosimeters, SoundPro Sound Level Meters NoisePro Dosimeters, and others.

Cirrus Research Plc - The company offers a wide range of noise measurement equipment and software such as sound level meters, noise dosimeters, cloud-based noise monitoring networks, and others. The products include CR:308/310 basic sound level meter, MK:427 Noise Sensor, MK440 NoiseSensorLITE, dBActive, dBLink, and others.

FLIR Systems Inc. - The company offers various types of sound measurement equipment through its subsidiary company Extech Instruments such as Sound Level Monitors and Sound Meters or Decibel Meters. The products include 407730: Digital Sound Level Meter, Extech SL130G, SL130G: Sound Level Alert with Alarm, Extech 407732, and others.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers various types of noise monitoring headsets such as QUIETPRO, VS332i VeriShield subscription, VS321H VeriShield subscription, QB2HYG, and others.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC - The company offers noise monitoring solutions through the Casella brand. The products include dBadge2 (Plus), dBadge2 (Standard), CEL-490 Sound & Noise Level Meter, and others.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the noise detection and monitoring market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into industrial and commercial. The industrial segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

will contribute the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America . APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is a key country in the noise detection and monitoring market in APAC.

Noise Detection And Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 527.61 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Cirrus Research Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Larson Davis, PCE Holding GmbH, Pulsar Instruments Plc, Sauermann Group, and Svantek Sp Zoo Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

