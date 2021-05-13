Noise Suppression Technology - Key to Protecting First Responders, Made Possible by Series A Financing Close

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Digital noise suppression company, ZeroSound Systems Inc. (ZeroSound), announces the fully subscribed close of its Series A financing with private group J.V. Driver Investments Inc. The funds will accelerate international scale and growth and the implementation of ZeroSound's OEM Agreement with Rosenbauer Motors LLC to deploy its proprietary technology as a standard feature on all Rosenbauer's new-build fire trucks. The technology will protect first responders from the dangerous health impacts of noise pollution.

As one of Calgary's newest tech companies, ZeroSound has created a scalable platform that reduces noise exposure by up to 92% (-35 dB) in both indoor and outdoor applications for Urban Infrastructure, Industrial, Energy & Extraction, Rail & Logistics, Facilities and Emergency Services markets.

According to the World Health Organization, noise pollution is a growing global problem known to cause hearing impairment, hypertension, annoyance, sleep disturbance, and heart disease. Traditional noise reduction uses physical barriers or insulation that absorb and reflect sound waves while ZeroSound's digital technology measures and digitally cancels the soundwaves using a combination of proprietary hardware and software.

"Having a strategic investor like JV Driver Investments as a partner is a clear vote of confidence in our leadership, technology and immediate opportunities." says Norm Bogner, President and Co-Founder of ZeroSound. This partnership will not only speed our entry into the international emergency services markets but into multiple industrial, commercial and consumer noise suppression global opportunities."

Chuck Sanders, President of JV Driver Investments added, "The ZeroSound team has shown insight and expertise in developing this proprietary technology to a prevalent issue. With established partnerships and market advantages, we are confident ZeroSound will change the way we all look at the effects of noise pollution and how to actively reduce its harmful effect."

ATTACHED: Actual sound file taken from field test. www.zerosound.com

About ZeroSound Systems Inc:

Founded in 2018, ZeroSound has spent years pioneering its Digital Active Noise Suppression technology to work effectively at the scale of indoors and outdoors. ZeroSound brings an intelligent and elegant platform to industrial clients who want to actively measure, understand, and control noise within their environments.

Rather than using passive structures to block sound waves, ZeroSound cancels annoying sound waves - up to 92% as perceived to the human ear - by creating equal and opposing sound waves capable of covering broad areas.

About JV Driver Investments:

Established in 1990, JV Driver Investments Inc. is a private investment company with a diverse portfolio of entrepreneurial companies that share our values and aspiration. With a presence in automotive, insurance, hospitality, technology and real estate development the company focuses on partnerships that align on a foundational level. Our diverse portfolio coupled with a dedication to strong leadership fundamentals and development, gives us a unique offering in the market.

SOURCE ZeroSound Systems Inc.