NoiseAware Announces New Partnership with Booking.com Bringing Innovative Noise Detection Technology to Home Partners

DALLAS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NoiseAware has announced a new partnership with Booking.com that will provide Booking.com partners listing homes, apartments and other unique places to stay with NoiseAware's smart home noise detection technology at their property. Those partners who create a new listing on Booking.com will receive six months free monitoring service with NoiseAware as well as one Indoor Noise Sensor in an effort to put this technology in the hands of new partners, providing additional peace of mind alongside Booking.com's existing trust and safety products and tools.

NoiseAware partners with trusted brands in travel and is aligned with Booking.com's commitment to give homeowners and property managers confidence when listing their homes online. Booking.com is dedicated to providing innovative tools and products that improve its partners' ability to manage their rental properties.

NoiseAware's technology allows property managers and homeowners the ability to detect and resolve sustained noise levels at their property. At its core, NoiseAware's technology is able to quantify the sound environment in a patented and private way that empowers homeowners and property managers to proactively respond to guests who may be disruptive to the property, building or community. The ability to provide extra trust and safety assurances to property managers and homeowners, as well as protect against false complaints, has become increasingly important as the alternative accommodations segment experiences exponential growth.

"We are excited that the world leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay is dedicated and committed to continuously recognizing game-changing technology," said Michael Goldin, Director of Business Development at NoiseAware. "NoiseAware's platform makes it easy for everyone, from the individual homeowner to the global management company, to deploy smart home technology easily at their properties in one easy to use dashboard. With the overall reach and brand of Booking.com, we are proud to be partnered with such a great company."

About NoiseAware: Founded in 2015, NoiseAware is the only property management solution that prevents unexpected costs caused by improper guest activity, improves customers' reputations among communities and cities, and defends against false complaints with historical data. NoiseAware combines innovate smart sensors with their noise detection technology to alert managers before it's too late. For more information visit: www.noiseaware.io

