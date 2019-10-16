Noisy Trumpet Digital & Public Relations is a 2019 PRNEWS' Platinum PR Award Winner

Other nominees in the "Activism Campaign" category included major national firms like Johnson & Johnson, American Medical Association, the Advocates for Opioid Recovery, International Rescue Committee, Penguin Random House and Merck for Mothers.

Winners from each category were recognized at PRNEWS' PR Platinum Awards dinner gala on September 17, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt New York. The event drew over 500 nominees and guests of the nation's top brands and public relations agencies.

"Our dedicated team of communication specialists have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to promote the Devils River Conservancy's mission to protect what is left of wild Texas," said Noisy Trumpet CEO Fran Yanity. "To be recognized on a national platform amongst the best of the best in our industry is truly humbling and we are proud to bring this award back to San Antonio."

"It's an honor to be represented by a passionate agency who saw the importance of our initiative," said Julie Lewey, Executive Director of the Devils River Conservancy. "With their help and creativity, we were able to expand our impact beyond what we could have ever imagined. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Noisy Trumpet and exploring new opportunities to preserve and protect the pristine waters of the Devils river."

PRNEWS' Platinum PR Awards 'Activism Campaign' category recognizes campaigns from across the globe that have promoted, impeded, directed social, political, economic, or environmental reform or stasis, to make improvements in society.

"Don't Blow It" came to fruition in 2018 when the Devils River Conservancy (DRC) approached Noisy Trumpet to help raise awareness regarding the negative impacts wind farm developments would have on Val Verde County, home to the Devils River and Laughlin Air Force Base. The campaign sought to position Val Verde County's unique natural resources as important assets to all Texans and advocate for responsible placement of wind farm developments.

"Don't Blow It" is an integrated public relations and digital campaign that includes brand and website development, outdoor advertisements, branded print collateral, media materials and social media management. To date, the team has secured more than 1.8M impressions statewide and influenced public opinion through the DRC's affiliation with government leaders at Texas Parks and Wildlife Association and the Military Affairs Association. Additionally, the campaign led to the successful cancellation of two wind farm developments in the area.

Noisy Trumpet is a nationally recognized integrated digital and public relations firm in San Antonio, driven by statistical insights and designed to elevate brands across various marketing channels. With deep expertise in digital, web, social media and public relations, Noisy Trumpet is committed to staying abreast of the latest industry trends in order to identify new and innovative opportunities for clients. Learn more about Noisy Trumpet at noisytrumpet.com .

The Devils River Conservancy , a 501 (c)3 organization committed to treasuring, preserving and protecting the Devils River, its springs and the lands within its water catchment area. The Devils River is a place many consider to be the last pristine river in Texas. Through education, research and advocacy, the DRC is on a mission to ensure the river's clean, clear waters and springs will continue to flow according to their historical and natural regimes. To learn more about the Devils River Conservancy, visit devilsriverconservancy.org . To find out how you can help protect Val Verde County's unique natural and scenic treasures from wind farm encroachment, visit dontblowittexas.org .

