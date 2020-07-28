Nok Nok Labs and ForgeRock Extend Relationship to Provide Passwordless Authentication to Access Management Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nok Nok Labs (Nok Nok), the trusted leader in passwordless authentication, announced the expanded integration of the Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite with the ForgeRock™ Identity Platform. The combination of Nok Nok and ForgeRock brings leading, scalable FIDO-based passwordless authentication to the ForgeRock™ Identity Platform. Customers can now access and authenticate seamlessly without sacrificing security.

Causes of breaches are primarily attributed to weak access or authentication practices. A review of some of the biggest data breaches in the 21st century shows how weak access can expose the records of millions of consumers. Similarly, global regulations such as GDPR and PSD2 are driving the demand for frictionless, secure and easy-to-use authentication solutions. Having secure authentication solutions will help organizations not only comply with regulations but also deliver their services in new and innovative ways. As more end-users rely on their mobile devices and the cloud to access vital home, work and banking applications, username-password authentication methodologies become cumbersome because they are not secure, scalable or convenient.

Nok Nok has been a member of the ForgeRock Trust Network since 2018. Since then, Nok Nok has expanded its technology footprint within the ForgeRock Identity Platform to offer a simplified integration to both companies' mutual customers to achieve passwordless authentication. With the combination of ForgeRock access management solutions and Nok Nok passwordless authentication, organizations don't have to sacrifice security while providing ease-of-use solutions to consumers. The Nok Nok S3 Suite offers customers the most mature, proven, scalable passwordless authentication solution, that works across all platforms, and is the most widely deployed FIDO-based solution.

"Lost, weak, often forgotten passwords can lead to cart abandonment, lost revenue and eventually lost customers," commented Ben Goodman, Vice President, Global Strategy and Innovation at ForgeRock. "Integration with standards-based technology like Nok Nok allows our customers to authenticate their new users quickly and securely, which minimizes abandonment and provides a seamless experience from the very beginning."

"Integration with ForgeRock provides a logical extension for organizations looking to leverage standards-based authentication in their access management solutions," said Dr. Rolf Lindemann, Vice President, Products, Nok Nok Labs. "Organizations looking to increase security due to regulatory or other market drivers now have a strong combination with Nok Nok's standards-based authentication and the ForgeRock Access Management solution."

