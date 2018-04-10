Nok Nok Labs Announces New Product Release with Support for New Web Authentication Standards

In today's digital culture, where everything from a refrigerator, thermostat, car and mobile phone is connected, consumers want easy-to-use, safe and secure transactions. Consumers also want a user experience that is frictionless, simple and fast. Service providers from banking to ecommerce, telcos and healthcare need to balance these needs while mitigating phishing and other scalable attacks more commonly caused by weak and stolen passwords. Additionally, service providers need solutions that lower the cost of authentication, that are interoperable, and meet industry standard and global regulations. Nok Nok Labs' latest release of Nok NokTM S3 Authentication Suite (Nok NokTM S3 Suite), due in Q2 2018, is the most broadly deployed FIDO-based platform, delivering secure, phishing-resistant, privacy-conscious authentication and a password-less user experience that works across any application, any platform, and any authenticator – biometric, token or wearable.

"We helped start this journey five years ago because we felt that industry cannot secure the internet without first fixing the password problem" said Phillip Dunkelberger, CEO & President of Nok Nok Labs. "Our ecosystem and industry adopted standards approach has now been embraced by the browsers and operating systems to provide the next-generation of authentication and in the next few years will fundamentally alter the economics and accessibility of strong authentication, and we believe the security posture of the Internet as well. We look forward to providing our customers a carrier-grade, web-scale, standards-based platform to transform customer authentication experiences with ease-of-use, security and with strong privacy protections built-in."

The concepts behind FIDO were first written and introduced to the Alliance by Nok Nok Labs' founders to address the usability, interoperability and security risks associated with the username/password scheme as a form of authentication. With the most widely deployed FIDO-based platform, Nok Nok Labs has first-hand knowledge of the specifications and breadth of experience with customer use cases to support the latest version the FIDO standard and WebAuthn, which defines a standard web API that can be built into browsers and related web platform infrastructure to enable built-in support for FIDO Authentication and is a core component of FIDO2 along with the FIDO Alliance's Client to Authenticator Protocol (CTAP).

The use of passwords to authenticate individuals online has proven to be one the most vulnerable practices when it comes to enabling true cyber security. Richard Horne, of PwC recently published "Knowing the game, not just the rules, the changing face of cyber security," in which he outlines how attackers exploit static passwords and legacy strong authentication such as SMS/OTP that have failed us. Enterprises, mobile network operators and online service providers recognize they need to transform their authentication operations and now have broadly accepted industry standards, such as FIDO standards, that are backed by technology solutions providers such as Nok Nok Labs.

"We are pleased to have Nok Nok's support as a founding member of the FIDO Alliance, a valued contributor to the latest FIDO2 Web Authentication standard and for their participation in the interoperability testing conducted last month," said Brett McDowell Executive Director, FIDO Alliance. "FIDO looks forward to Nok Nok's support of FIDO2 in their Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite, including their plans for a FIDO Certified universal server that would enable service providers to tackle the broadest set of use cases and use the full range of authenticator options."

Nok Nok Labs will be participating in a demonstration of its support for the FIDO2 Project at RSA on April 20th.

Nok Nok Labs provides organizations with a next-generation authentication platform for cloud, mobile and IoT applications that enables a strategic approach to identity & authentication that is vital to modern business. The Nok NokTM S3 Authentication Suite enables organizations to accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and strengthen security and privacy. The S3 suite brings a unified approach to deploying easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy secure authentication infrastructure that includes support for and innovates beyond standards such as FIDO and other specifications. Nok Nok Labs is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance with industry leading customers and partners that include Fujitsu Limited, NTT DOCOMO, PayPal, Samsung and Lenovo. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.

